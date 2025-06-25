What Is JC Tretter’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFLPA President’s Career Earnings, Salary and More

Former NFL offensive lineman JC Tretter is back in the spotlight! Since he was an active player in the league, he has been consistently working for the NFL players’ rights. As the president of the NFLPA and ex-Brown Center, he even criticized the NFL, claiming that the league “is unwilling to prioritize player safety” in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. That was after he built a legacy as an NFLer.

His NFL career as the key offensive lineman is also remarkable. During his 2020 season with the Browns, he garnered attention for his impressive contribution, helping the team rank among the top five in the NFL. He also helped them win their first playoff game since 1994 and end their 18-year postseason skid. Even when the Browns released him in 2022, he received admiration from GM Andrew Berry. “For the past five seasons, JC has been a mainstay and iron man at center for us,” Berry explained. Undoubtedly, during his 9 seasons in the NFL, leadership and performance justified the considerable worth of his multimillion-dollar contract, net worth, and career earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is JC Tretter’s net worth and career earnings?

There is no official confirmation about his net worth. However, the ex-NFL player’s total career earnings are quite interesting. His total earnings? $44,625,908 with a career APY of $4,958,434. Not bad, right? He was a fourth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and became a key player for the Packers in his 4 seasons from 2013 to 2016. Interestingly, his NFL rookie 4 years contract deal of 2.57 million with the Green Bay brought him into the spotlight. Under his impressive deal, he also received a signing bonus of $415,908.

AD

via Imago NFLPA President JC Tretter speaks at the National Football League Players Association press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz leading up to Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240207117 JohnxAngelillo

After his four-year contract with Matt LaFleur’s team expired in 2016, JC Tretter became a free agent and signed with the Browns, where he spent the next five seasons. In March 2017, he agreed to a three-year, $16.75 million deal with Cleveland, which included a $4.5 million signing bonus and $6.5 million in guaranteed money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tretter made an immediate impact in his first season, starting all 16 games—a performance that earned him a contract extension. In November 2019, he signed a three-year, $32.5 million extension, which included a $6.5 million signing bonus. The deal carried him through the 2022 season. While his total earnings may seem modest by today’s standards, they were in line with the salary scale for his draft position.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is the NFLPA president’s salary?

Nine-year veteran center JC Tretter earned a total of $27,760,000 in base salary over his NFL career. During his rookie season with the Packers, his average salary was around $10.85 million—a figure that reflects later career earnings rather than his early years. In 2013 and 2014, he earned base salaries of approximately $405,000 and $495,000, respectively. Those numbers rose to $585,000 in 2015 and $675,000 in 2016.

His earnings saw a major jump after signing with the Browns. From 2017 to 2019, he made an average annual salary of $5.58 million. Following his contract extension in 2019, his average nearly doubled to $10.85 million through the 2022 season. Tretter’s performance quickly validated those pay increases, proving his value on the field.