What Is Jeremy Ruckert’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Jets TE’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

New York Jets’ tight end Jeremy Ruckert has shown steady growth to establish himself as a worthy, assignment-sound tight end for the team. The 25-year-old is playing his fourth season in the NFL and has demonstrated his value as a versatile pass catcher. In this article, we will cover Ruckert’s net worth, salaries, and contract, among other key details.

What is Jeremy Ruckert’s net worth?

In 2025, Ruckert is worth approximately $1 million to $1.5 million. Most of his wealth has been accrued through his rookie contract with the Jets. With consistent performances on the field, Ruckert will see his net worth grow steadily.

What are Jeremy Ruckert’s contract details?

Ruckert signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2022. The agreement is estimated to be worth $5.04 million. It also includes a guaranteed amount of $849,024, as well as a signing bonus. Furthermore, he will get an average annual salary of approximately $1.21 million and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

What is Jeremy Ruckert’s salary?

This year, Ruckert will earn a base salary of $1.3 million as well as a workout bonus of $9,764. The agreement in his contract carries a cap hit of $1.5 million and a dead cap value of $222,020. Here’s a year-wise salary breakdown of Ruckert’s contract:

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2022 $705,000 $212,256 $917,256 $849,024 2023 $934,314 $212,256 $1,146,570 $636,768 2024 $1,163,628 $212,256 $1,375,884 $424,512 2025 $1,392,942 $212,256 $9,764 $1,614,962 $222,020

The contract will see Ruckert’s base salary increase every year without affecting the Jets’ salary cap.

What are Jeremy Ruckert’s career earnings?

Jeremy Ruckert has earned approximately $5.05 million in his career. Most of his earnings have come from his rookie contract with the Jets, which includes various bonuses.

A look at Jeremy Ruckert’s college and professional career

After graduating from Lindenhurst Senior High School, Ruckert had 222 receptions for 3,133 yards and 37 touchdowns, and also earned the New York Gatorade Football Player of the Year. He then committed to play college football at Ohio State University.

In his freshman season, he recorded one reception for 13 yards. He continued to improve the following season, playing in all 14 games during his sophomore year in 2019. He finished with 14 receptions for 142 yards and four touchdowns. In his junior year, he recorded 13 receptions for 151 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, as the season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He finished his senior year with 26 receptions for 309 receiving yards and three touchdowns. After declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, Ruckert was selected as the 101st overall pick. He recorded his first career catch on an eight-yard reception against the

Miami Dolphins in Week 18. Last season, he recorded 18 receptions for 105 yards in 17 games and nine starts.

This season, Ruckert has 18 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

Jeremy Ruckert’s journey from Lindenhurst, New York, to playing for Ohio State and then playing in the NFL is inspirational. The 25-year-old already has four years of NFL experience under his belt. With consistent on-field performances, he will also see his net worth and earnings grow steadily.