What is Jim Leonhard’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, NFL Earnings, Salary & More

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills have officially named Jim Leonhard their new Defensive Coordinator. He isn’t a new name to the Bills mafia, as he was their safety in the mid-2000s. The move comes after former defensive coordinator Bobby Babich left them for the Green Bay Packers.
Sources: The #Bills are hiring #Broncos defensive passing game coordinator Jim Leonhard as their new defensive coordinator. They have agreed to terms.
A big hire for new coach Joe Brady. The former player, Leonhard was coveted. pic.twitter.com/rdWu9YX8wM
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2026
Stay tuned, as this is a developing story.
