What Is Joey Slye’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Titans Kicker’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Entering his ninth season in the NFL, Joey Slye has represented multiple teams across his career and is currently playing for the Tennessee Titans. The 29-year-old’s career has been highlighted by record-setting field goals, becoming one of the most reliable kickers in the league. Let’s have a look at his net worth, salaries, bonuses, and more.

What is Joey Slye’s net worth?

In 2025, Slye’s net worth is estimated to be around $7.8 million. The value is accrued from his NFL earnings with different teams, including various bonuses and performance-based earnings. As a steady kicker, Slye has seen his earnings increase over time, making him one of the highest-paid special teams players in the league.

What are Joey Slye’s contract details?

Joey Slye signed a one-year contract worth $1.2 million this year. It includes a $25,000 signing bonus and a $25,000 guaranteed amount. He will become an unrestricted free agent next year and will be open to an extension or searching for a new team.

What is Joey Slye’s salary?

In 2025, Slye will earn a base salary of $1,170,000, a signing bonus of $25,000, and a roster bonus of $100,000. Furthermore, the contract also includes a workout bonus of $8,820. It carries a cap hit of $1.16 million and a dead cap value of $133,820.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $1,170,000 $25,000 $100,000 $8,820 $1,163,820 $133,820

Slye ranks just outside the top 20 among NFL kickers for annual compensation in 2025.

What are Joey Slye’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Slye has played for six NFL teams. He has earned approximately $9.1 million through his contracts and bonuses.

Joey Slye’s college and professional career

After graduating from North Stafford High School, Slye committed to Virginia Tech. In his collegiate career, he made 78 of 108 field goal attempts and 169 of 172 of extra point attempts.

However, he went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft and later signed with the New York Giants, but was later waived by the team. Slye then joined the Carolina Panthers, where he earned the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Furthermore, he also set franchise records for long field goals. He also had stints with the Texans, 49ers, Commanders, and the Patriots.

During his time at the New England Patriots, Slye set a Patriots franchise record for the longest field goal made at 63 yards. He converted 26 of 33 field goal attempts and 25 of 26 extra point attempts. He signed with the Titans in March and has recorded 19-for-24 field goal attempts, with 10 of 11 extra point attempts converted.

Joey Slye’s journey from going undrafted to becoming one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL is nothing short of inspirational. With his net worth nearing $8 million this year, Slye will only continue to show his work ethic and perseverance. Additionally, his contract with the Titans is set to expire next season, but if he continues to perform well on the field, he may also receive an extension.