What Is Joshua Dobbs’ Net Worth in 2026? All About Patriots QB’s Contract, Salary, Career Earnings & More

Playing for nine different teams in nine years usually doesn’t scream ‘financial stability,’ but for Patriots QB Joshua Dobbs, it’s been the path to a net worth approaching eight figures. Now, as he suits up for the New England Patriots, let’s take a look at his contract details and how much he has earned so far by playing in the NFL.

What is Joshua Dobbs’ net worth?

Joshua Dobbs’ net worth is estimated to be between $6 million and $8 million. This figure reflects his nearly $10 million in NFL career earnings, adjusted for taxes, agent fees, living expenses, and training costs. The majority of his wealth comes from NFL contracts signed across multiple teams, along with signing bonuses and roster incentives.

While Dobbs has not earned elite quarterback money, his longevity in the league and steady contracts have helped him build solid financial stability. His endorsement deals with brands such as Nike and Invisalign further contribute to his overall net worth, which is expected to continue growing as long as he remains active in the NFL.

What is Joshua Dobbs’ contract breakdown?

Joshua Dobbs signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the New England Patriots covering the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The deal includes a $2.1 million signing bonus and $3.8 million guaranteed money, which means he will receive that amount even if he is released early. His average yearly salary under this deal is $4 million.

The contract also includes workout bonuses and roster bonuses. This agreement reflects his value as a reliable quarterback who can start or back up when needed. Dobbs will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

What is Joshua Dobbs’ salary?

Joshua Dobbs has earned money in the NFL every season since he was drafted in 2017. While he has mostly played as a backup quarterback, his steady presence in the league has helped him earn consistent salaries over the years. His income comes from base salaries, signing bonuses, and short-term contracts with several teams.

Below is a simple breakdown of Joshua Dobbs’ salary by year since entering the NFL:

Team Year Salary Bonus Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 $465,000 $599,124 Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 $555,000 – Jacksonville Jaguars 2019 $607,059 $37,941 Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 $825,000 – Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 $990,000 $50,000 Cleveland Browns 2022 $1,035,000 $57,500 Tennessee Titans 2022 $172,500 – Arizona Cardinals 2023 $666,670 $833,330 Cleveland Browns 2023 $2,000,000 $500,000 Minnesota Vikings 2023 1,500,000 $2,000,000 San Francisco 49ers 2024 $1,750,000 $500,000 New England Patriots 2025 $1,700,000 $1,050,000 New England Patriots 2026 $3,200,000 $1,050,000

His 2026 salary is one of the highest of his career, showing the Patriots’ trust in him as a veteran quarterback.

What are Joshua Dobbs’ career earnings?

Joshua Dobbs has earned around $9.8 million in total career earnings from the NFL. This amount includes base salaries and signing bonuses from multiple teams over eight seasons. He earned money with the Steelers, Jaguars, Browns, Titans, Cardinals, Vikings, 49ers, and Patriots. Even though he moved teams often, every contract added to his total earnings. His Patriots deal pushed his career income close to the $10 million mark, proving that staying prepared in the league pays off.

A look at Joshua Dobbs’ college and professional career

Joshua Dobbs played college football at the University of Tennessee. He started as a backup but became the team’s starting quarterback in 2015. Dobbs was known for his leadership, running ability, and calm decision-making.

The highlight of his college career came in the 2016 Music City Bowl against Nebraska. Dobbs delivered a strong performance and won the MVP award in his final college game. His time at Tennessee showed consistency and discipline, which helped him reach the NFL.

Dobbs was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. His professional career has been different from most quarterbacks, as he played for many teams. He mostly served as a backup, stepping in when starters were injured or unavailable.

In recent seasons, Dobbs impressed fans by leading teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings during difficult situations. His ability to quickly learn new systems made him valuable across the league.

What are the brands endorsed by Joshua Dobbs?

Joshua Dobbs earns extra income through brand endorsements along with his NFL salary. He is known for choosing brands that match his clean image and positive personality. One of his most popular partnerships is with Nike, which supports him with sports gear and apparel. He has also worked with Invisalign, promoting oral care and confidence.

In March 2025, Dobbs added another unique endorsement by partnering with @GirlScouts, the well-known cookie brand. This collaboration stood out because it connected him with a family-friendly and community-focused organization. The endorsement helped boost his public image beyond football.

Dobbs has also worked with brands like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Autodesk, and Clickstream through appearances and ambassador roles. While exact earnings are not public, these deals play an important role in increasing Joshua Dobbs’ net worth and overall brand value.

Joshua Dobbs’ journey shows how consistency and readiness can lead to long-term success in the NFL. With nearly $10 million in career earnings, a strong Patriots contract, and growing endorsements, Dobbs has built a stable financial base while continuing to prove his value as a dependable quarterback.