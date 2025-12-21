What Is Kai Kroeger’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Saints Punter’s Career Earnings, Contract, Salary, & More

Kai Kroeger is slowly becoming one of the NFL’s youngest punters. After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kroeger was signed by the New York Jets before moving to New Orleans. In this article, we will explore Kroeger’s net worth, salaries, contracts, and other key details.

What is Kai Kroeger’s net worth?

In 2025, Kroeger’s net worth is estimated to be around $300,000 to $400,000. As an undrafted free agent, the Saints accrued wealth through his rookie contract.

What are Kai Kroeger’s contract details?

Kai Kroeger signed a one-year deal with the Saints. The agreement is estimated to be worth $840,000. The deal, which ends next year, will make him an Exclusive Rights Free Agent. This means that if the Saints were to offer him a league minimum contract, he would not be allowed to negotiate deals with other teams.

What is Kai Kroeger’s salary?

In 2025, the punter will earn a base salary of $840,000. His agreement also states that it comes with a cap hit of $840,000.

Year Base Salary Cap Hit League Cap % 2025 $840,000 $840,000 0.30%

What are Kai Kroeger’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Kroeger has earned $840,000. All of this has come from his one-year deal with the Saints.

A look at Kai Kroeger’s college and professional career

Kai Kroeger was considered one of the nation’s top punters when he was at Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest, Illinois, in 2020. After graduating from his high school, Kroeger committed to the University of South Carolina. In his first season, Kroeger recorded 39 punts with an average distance of 43.3 yards per attempt. He also earned a spot on the Southeastern Conference (SEC) all-freshman team.

He finished his freshman season with 59 punts for an average of 42.9 yards per punt, with 22 of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line and 2 of them going more than 70 yards.

Kroeger recorded his career-long 79-yard punt in the first game of his sophomore season against Georgia State. One of his best performances came in Week 11 against Clemson. He kicked seven times with an average of 53.7 yards per punt, with 3 of them stopping inside the 5-yard line. Furthermore, his performances earned him first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American honors, as recognized by ESPN and The Athletic.

In 2023, Kroeger’s performances saw a decline. He finished with a career-high 62 punts for an average of 43.2 yards per punt with 22 inside the 20. However, he came back for a fifth season and recorded a career-best 47.8 yards per punt on 47 attempts and landed 18 of them inside the 20. Furthermore, his performances earned him first-team All-SEC honors and second-team All-American recognition from the FWAA.

After he went undrafted, the Jets signed him in May but later waived him in July. After which, the New Orleans Saints signed him. In 14 games this season, Kroeger has 48 punts with a 45.1 average and 2,166 punt yards.

A look at Kai Kroeger’s brand endorsements

There is no publicly available information on the punter’s brand endorsements. This is just Kroeger’s first season in the NFL, and he is far from reaching the celebrity status that attracts brands.

Kai Kroeger’s journey from Illinois to playing college football at South Carolina and making it to the NFL despite going undrafted is inspirational. With consistent on-field performances, the punter can expect his net worth and earnings to grow steadily.