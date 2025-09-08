What Is Kendrick Bourne’s Net Worth in 2025? All About 49ers WR’s Contract, Career Earnings & More

The San Francisco 49ers have successfully brought back a familiar face to bolster their receiving corps. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had openly expressed his interest in reuniting with veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne. After Sunday’s win, Shanahan told reporters, “I know he hasn’t signed with [a team], so I know it’s a possibility we can get him. I know we’re still trying. Hopefully, that can work out.” The coach’s persistence has now paid off.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the agreement this Monday. “Kendrick Bourne is returning home to the San Francisco 49ers on a 1-year deal with a max value of $5 million,” Schefter reported, citing Bourne’s representatives. This represents a significant discount for the 49ers. Bourne’s career has come full circle since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with San Francisco in 2017. He initially signed a modest three-year, $1.66 million deal before developing into a reliable target.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After four seasons with the 49ers, Bourne ventured to New England in 2021. He signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He completed that deal and earned $5.5 million in its final year. New England then re-signed him to a more lucrative three-year contract worth up to $33 million in 2024. However, the Patriots released him before the 2025 season, making him available for a reunion.