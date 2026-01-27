What Is Kenneth Walker’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Seahawks RB’s Career Earnings, Contract, Salary & More

Essentials Inside The Story Seahawks’ star RB Kenneth Walker III builds wealth early in NFL career

For a running back in the modern NFL, the second contract is everything. Kenneth Walker III is a rising NFL star who plays running back for the Seattle Seahawks. Since joining the league in 2022, he has impressed fans with his hard running, quick speed, and ability to make big plays. As he enters the 2026 season, Walker is not only a key part of Seattle’s offense but also earning attention for his growing income on and off the field. This has led many to grow curious about his net worth in 2026.

What is Kenneth Walker III’s net worth?

Kenneth Walker III’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $8–10 million. In simple terms, most of his money comes from his NFL contract with the Seattle Seahawks. His rookie deal alone is worth over $8.4 million, which includes a large signing bonus. On top of that, Walker also earns money from brand endorsements and promotions.

While he does not live a flashy public lifestyle, his steady income from football and sponsors has helped him build strong financial security early in his career. As he gets closer to free agency in 2026, his net worth could rise even more with a new contract.

Kenneth Walker III’s contract breakdown

Kenneth Walker III signed a four-year rookie contract worth $8,441,581 with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The deal includes a $3,319,332 signing bonus and over $6.1 million guaranteed. His average yearly salary comes out to a little over $2.1 million.

This contract runs through the 2025 season, and Walker will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The Seahawks have received strong value from this deal, as Walker has been a key part of the offense when healthy.

What is Kenneth Walker III’s salary?

Kenneth Walker III earns his salary through a mix of base pay and bonuses under his rookie contract. His salary has increased each season as part of the normal rookie scale. While his early years had lower base pay, his signing bonus made his total earnings much higher. By the 2025 season, Walker is earning close to $2 million in base salary alone. His cap hit for the Seahawks has remained team-friendly, which has helped Seattle manage its roster.

Team Year Salary Bonus Seattle Seahawks 2022 $705,000 $829,833 Seattle Seahawks 2023 $1,088,708 $829,833 Seattle Seahawks 2024 $1,472,416 $829,833 Seattle Seahawks 2025 $1,856,124 $829,833

Kenneth Walker III’s career earnings

As of the end of the 2025 season, Kenneth Walker III has earned a total of $8,441,581 in career earnings. This includes his base salaries from each season and his large signing bonus from 2022. Most of his earnings came early due to the guaranteed money in his rookie contract. While he has not yet signed a second NFL contract, his production suggests that a bigger payday could come in the future if he stays healthy and productive.

A look at Kenneth Walker III’s college and professional career

Kenneth Walker III began his college football career at Wake Forest, where he played in 2019 and 2020. During those two seasons, he showed promise as a runner and scored 17 touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Walker transferred to Michigan State. That move changed his career. In 2021, he became one of the best players in college football, rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He won the Doak Walker Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and he finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Imago Kenneth Walker III, at Michigan State Football

In 2022, Walker entered the NFL Draft and was selected by the Seattle Seahawks. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, rushing for over 1,000 yards and earning All-Rookie honors. Since then, he has remained a key offensive weapon when healthy.

What are the brands endorsed by Kenneth Walker III?

Kenneth Walker III has slowly built a solid endorsement portfolio. He has worked with well-known brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Oral-B, Official K9, Factor Meals, and sports-related trading card companies.

In January 2026, Walker officially became a brand ambassador for Oral-B, marking a major step in his off-field career. He has also promoted Factor Meals through social media campaigns, focusing on healthy eating and recovery.

These endorsements add to his income and show his growing popularity. Walker’s endorsement strategy appears to be selective and straightforward, aligning with his low-key public image.

What are Kenneth Walker III’s investments?

Kenneth Walker III has not publicly shared details about major investments or business ventures. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of him owning companies or making large off-field investments.

Most of his focus seems to remain on football and personal development. Any revenue outside football mainly comes from endorsements rather than businesses. As his career grows, he may explore investments in the future, but for now, he appears focused on his playing career.

What cars and houses does Kenneth Walker III own?

Kenneth Walker III keeps his personal life private. There is no public information about the exact number of cars or houses he owns. He is known to live in Seattle, Washington, close to the Seahawks’ facilities. Unlike some NFL stars, Walker does not often show luxury cars or large homes on social media. He appears to lead a private lifestyle, focusing on training, recovery, and family rather than flaunting his wealth.

Kenneth Walker III has already achieved a lot early in his NFL career. With a strong rookie contract, steady performance, and growing endorsements, his financial future looks secure. As he heads toward free agency in 2026, Walker has a chance to earn an even bigger deal. As he approaches free agency, Walker’s disciplined approach both on and off the field has him poised for a significant payday that will solidify his financial future in the NFL.