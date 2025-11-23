What is KhaDarel Hodge’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Falcons WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

KhaDarel Hodge is someone whose wealth has constantly increased despite being undrafted. The 2018 NFL Draft saw him go undrafted, but later he received a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. From then on, he played for the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions and is currently under contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The wide receiver has already crossed the threshold of a million in career earnings and is now heading for that $10 million mark.

What is KhaDarel Hodge’s net worth?

As per Salary Sport, KhaDarel Hodge has a net worth of $6.9 million as of November 2025. The WR’s entire net worth came from his salary and the bonuses he received from the NFL contracts. His agents are Chris Coy and Kelton Crenshaw from the Klutch Sports Group, who are also responsible for managing his finances.

What is KhaDarel Hodge’s contract breakdown?

KhaDarel Hodge has been with the Atlanta Falcons since 2022. However, he has signed three different agreements since then. He signed a two-year contract, valued at $5.5 million in 2025. The contract also includes a $1,250,000 signing bonus, which has been prorated over two years. Additionally, the WR will also receive a roster bonus of $15,000 per game in 2025 and $20,000 per game in 2026. Upon recording 30 receptions and 30% playing time, the Pro-Bowler will receive an incentive of $125,000, respectively. Annually, he will get $2,750,000, and in 2027, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

What is KhaDarel Hodge’s salary breakdown?

According to Over the Cap, KhaDarel Hodge’s base salary with the Falcons is $1,255,000 in 2025. In 2026, his salary is expected to increase to $2,400,000, representing a 91% hike. Besides his base salary, he also receives bonuses. Here is the breakdown of his salary since joining the NFL.

Teams Year Salary Bonus P/G Bonus Los Angeles Rams 2018 $480,000 – – Cleveland Browns 2019 $570,000 – – Cleveland Browns 2020 $750,000 – – Detroit Lions 2021 $920,000 $80,000 – Atlanta Falcons 2022 $1,035,000 $35,000 – Atlanta Falcons 2023 $1,080,000 $120,000 – Atlanta Falcons 2024 $1,125,000 $167,500 – Atlanta Falcons 2025 $1,255,000 $625,000 $255,000 Atlanta Falcons 2026 $2,400,000 $625,000 $340,000 Total $9,615,000 $1,652,500 $595,000

What are KhaDarel Hodge’s career earnings?

KhaDarel Hodge’s career earnings stand at $8,497,500 as of November 2025. Thanks to his NFL contracts, his career earnings have reached such a height. With another year left on his contract with the Falcons, the WR will accumulate more wealth. Furthermore, he is likely to receive a new contract, which will subsequently lead to an increase in his earnings.

A look back at KhaDarel Hodge’s college and professional career

KhaDarel Hodge attended Alcorn State after graduating from high school. Unfortunately, he left the college after a year without playing a game. He joined Hinds Community College, but left it after a year. Finally, he joined Prairie View A&M, where he bloomed into a fine WR.

Over the next three years, he recorded 104 catches for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns, with 48 receptions for 844 yards and 12 touchdowns recorded in the final year. The WR was named to the first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Black College All-America team.

Since joining the NFL in 2018, the Pro-Bowler has played in 115 games for four different franchises. He made 67 catches for 1026 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 50 first downs.

The 30-year-old WR is at the peak of his career and has significantly fattened his wallet over the course of eight years. With the option of him getting better contracts in the future, Hodge’s career earnings will further increase, and the fans might finally get an overview of his net worth.