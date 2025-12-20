What Is Kyle Monangai’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Bears RB’s Contract, Salary, Career Earnings & More

Kyle Monangai is a young running back of the Chicago Bears and is the seventh-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rutgers product is definitely a prodigy and outshone in his rookie season despite starting as a backup. His work ethic and production have already made him a good resource in the Bears’ system.

​What is Kyle Monangai’s total net worth?

​There are no credible sources that specify the net worth of Kyle Monangai in 2025. The financial information available in the press is concentrated on his NFL income instead of his net worth in terms of assets and liabilities.

​What are Kyle Monangai’s contract details?

​Kyle Monangai signed a 4-year, $4,328,140 contract with the Chicago Bears on May 8, 2025. The deal runs through 2028 with an average annual value of $1,082,035. It has an annual signing bonus amount of $128,140, which is fully guaranteed as such. Neil S. Schwartz and Sandy Cornelio represented Monangai.

​How Much salary is Kyle Monangai drawing?

​Monangai’s current salary structure increases year over year, which is standard for drafted players. His base salary grows from $840,000 in 2025 to $1,235,000 in 2028. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Team Year Salary Bonuses Chicago Bears 2025 $840,000 $32,035 (prorated signing bonus) Chicago Bears 2026 $1,005,000 $32,035 (prorated signing bonus) Chicago Bears 2027 $1,120,000 $32,035 (prorated signing bonus) Chicago Bears 2028 $1,235,000 $32,035 (prorated signing bonus)

​What are Kyle Monangai’s career earnings details?

​Monangai’s career earnings to date are listed as $128,140, which reflects the amount earned so far from his Bears rookie deal. His contract carries potential total earnings of $4,328,140 over four seasons through 2028.

Over The Cap shows cash due of $968,140 in 2025, combining his $840,000 base salary and $128,140 signing bonus, with running cash also at $968,140 for that year. As a seventh-round pick entering his first NFL season, he sits in the early phase of his pro earning window. His largest single-year cash payout is scheduled at $1,235,000 in 2028.

​A look at Kyle Monangai’s college and professional career

​Monangai played for Rutgers University as part of the Scarlet Knights football program, where he became one of the school’s most productive running backs and finished his career second in program history in rushing yards behind Ray Rice.

Over his college career, he rushed for 3,221 yards on 669 carries with 27 rushing touchdowns, and he added 41 receptions for 347 yards and 1 receiving touchdown, giving him 3,568 yards from scrimmage and 28 total touchdowns.

In 2023, Monangai became the first Rutgers running back since Jawan Jamison in 2012 to rush for 1,000 yards, posting 1,262 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns to earn Second Team All-Big Ten honours. He followed that with another 1,200-plus yard season and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2024, earning First Team All-Big Ten recognition.

Imago October 19, 2025: Chicago Bears Kyle Monangai 25 in action during the game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, IL. /CSM Chicago United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251019_zma_c04_091 Copyright: xMikexWulfx

​Monangai built a reputation for ball security and reliability, setting a Rutgers record with 707 career touches without a fumble. He earned MVP honours in the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl after rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in Rutgers’ win over Miami, and he also added a 16-yard reception in that game.

Coaches named him a team captain twice, and he was selected Academic All-Big Ten three times, underscoring both his leadership and his consistency in the classroom.

​The Chicago Bears selected Monangai with the 233rd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him one of three Rutgers players chosen that year.

He entered a Bears offence coordinated by Ben Johnson, whose system emphasised a strong run game and gave Monangai opportunities to work behind an upgraded offensive line that included additions like Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

In his rookie season, Monangai opened as a backup to D’Andre Swift but moved into a bigger role, highlighted by a Week 9 breakout against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he posted 198 yards from scrimmage, including 176 rushing yards on 26 carries and 22 receiving yards on 3 catches.

​That 198-yard performance was the fifth-highest total by a rookie in Bears history, and his 176 rushing yards were the second most in a single game by a Bears rookie, trailing only Anthony Thomas’ 188-yard game in 2001.

​What are Kyle Monangai’s estimated future earnings?

Monangai is positioned for substantial earnings growth if he maintains his current production and stays healthy throughout his four-year contract with the Bears. His $1,082,035 average annual value aligns with depth pieces at the position, but his demonstrated performance could lead to contract extension opportunities if he continues his early-season success.

The Bears’ investment in their offensive line, featuring star acquisitions like Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, provides Monangai with optimal conditions to succeed and potentially increase his market value.

​Kyle Monangai’s rookie deal and early production put him on a steady financial and football trajectory heading into the prime of his career. If he sustains this level of play, his next contract could push his earnings and profile far beyond the solid foundation he has already built with Chicago.​