What Is Levi’s Stadium Worth? What Is Its Capacity? Get to Know Super Bowl LX Venue

Levi’s Stadium will host the Super Bowl for the second time, when the Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. As the NFL returns to Northern California for its biggest night, let’s take a closer look at Levi’s Stadium.

What is Levi’s Stadium’s construction cost and worth?

Levi’s Stadium opened its doors in July 2014 and has served as the home of the San Francisco 49ers ever since. The venue sits in Santa Clara, California, right in the heart of the Bay Area, and came with a price tag of roughly $1.2 billion.

Missouri-based architects HNTB led the design of the stadium. HNTB once called the project “the NFL’s fastest-constructed stadium.” In addition, the firm worked closely with the team throughout the process, aiming to “express the franchise’s distinctive character.”

That approach helped create a stadium that feels tailored to the 49ers.

In total, construction costs reached about $1.3 billion, covered through naming rights deals, private bank loans, and targeted public-sector contributions. As a result, the project balanced public involvement with private investment in a way the Bay Area could support.

Who owns and operates Levi’s Stadium?

Levi’s Stadium operates under a unique setup. The Santa Clara Stadium Authority, a public entity, owns the venue. The 49ers Stadium Management Company handles daily operations, running the building on behalf of the authority. Importantly, that structure allowed the project to move forward without leaning heavily on general city tax funds.

Financially, the stadium came together through a careful mix of funding sources.

What is the seating capacity of Levi’s Stadium?

Levi’s Stadium typically seats 68,500 fans, including around 9,000 premium seats and 174 suites.

For major events, however, the building can stretch beyond that number. Back in February 2016, roughly 71,100 fans packed the stadium for its only previous Super Bowl, when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the game’s 50th edition.

For this year’s NFL title game, though, things will look slightly different. To accommodate Super Bowl LX’s massive media presence, including reporters and television crews, officials will cap attendance at 65,000.

What are the major events held at Levi’s Stadium beyond the NFL?

Back in 2015, the venue hosted WrestleMania 31 and set a then-record for stadium attendance with nearly 77,000 fans filling the building. Shortly after, the stadium pushed boundaries even further by stepping into winter sports, staging the 2015 NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings.

From 2014 through 2019, Levi’s Stadium also served as the long-term home of the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. Then, in 2019, it hosted the College Football Playoff National Championship, further cementing its place as a major collegiate venue.

Along the way, Levi’s Stadium also grew into a world-class soccer destination. The stadium hosted the opening match of the 2016 Copa America Centenario and later welcomed the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, where the United States defeated Jamaica.

This year, Levi’s Stadium will also host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including five group-stage games and a Round of 32 knockout match.

Beyond sports, the venue has become a regular stop for massive entertainment tours. Over the years, global stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, and Elton John have all taken the stage there. As a result, the stadium now holds an all-time single-day attendance record of roughly 80,000 fans, set during an Ed Sheeran concert in September 2023.

But for now, Levi’s Stadium is once again ready to step into the national spotlight for Super Bowl LX on the horizon.