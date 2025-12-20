What Is Luke Musgrave’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Packers TE’s Contract, Salary, Career Earnings & More

Luke Musgrave is a professional tight end who turned out to be the highest-drafted player in his position ever in Oregon State when Green Bay picked him. But how has this promising player built his wealth, and what does his contract breakdown actually look like heading into 2025?

What is Luke Musgrave’s net worth?

Luke Musgrave has not publicly disclosed the true net worth, but has great earning prospects due to the four-year contract with the Green Bay Packers worth $8,475,742.

What are Luke Musgrave’s contract details?

The average annual value of his 4-year contract is $2,118,936. The contract gives him a guarantee of $6,348,437, ensuring he receives this amount even is he suffers injuries or faces any unforeseen circumstances.

His signing bonus of $3,164,176 is distributed across all four years of the agreement. Musgrave became the highest-drafted tight end in Oregon State history.

Among current NFL tight ends, his contract ranks 50th out of 165 at the position, reflecting a reasonable investment for a promising prospect with strong upside potential.

What does Luke Musgrave’s salary structure look like?

The salary package of the tight end is a standard NFL rookie contract. His earning capability increases with each year of the contract

Team Year Salary Bonuses Green Bay Packers 2023 $750,000 $1,541,044 Green Bay Packers 2024 $791,044 $1,926,305 Green Bay Packers 2025 $791,044 $2,311,566 Green Bay Packers 2026 $791,044 $2,696,827

What are Luke Musgrave’s career earnings?

Luke Musgrave has total career earnings of $5,049,437 up to the 2024 season. During his first year as a rookie, he was given the highest cash amount of $3,914,176.

Moving on, his income is expected to rise over the coming years as the base salary rises until 2026. At the end of his four-year contract, Musgrave will have earned a total of $8,475,742 from the Green Bay Packers.

A look at Luke Musgrave’s college and professional career journey

In his first year, he played in all 12 games with one start, recording two catches for 18 yards. He earned Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a punt and recovering it for a 27-yard touchdown against Utah. Across his college career, Musgrave appeared in 34 games with 15 starts, compiling 47 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns.

Imago Via Instagram @lukemusgrave_

He debuted professionally on September 10, 2023, against Chicago, catching three passes for 50 yards in a 38-20 victory.

His first season included 34 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown across 11 games, plus three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in his playoff debut against Dallas. A lacerated kidney on November 19 against Los Angeles sidelined him until January’s return.

The 2024 season was not easy for Luke because he was only able to play seven games and had seven catches with 45 yards due to an ankle injury, which needed surgery in Week 4. On December 24, he returned to action, and it marked his readiness for the last stretch of the season.

What are Luke Musgrave’s brand endorsements?

Compared to other NFL stars, Luke Musgrave has a fairly small portfolio of endorsed products, but he has been able to attract significant deals. Most significantly, the tight end has partnered with Tork, a global hygiene and sustainability firm, for the “Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch” campaign during the 2025 NFL season.

With his contract secured and partnerships emerging, Luke Musgrave is set to fulfill his full earning capabilities as well as cement himself as a prominent component of the Green Bay offensive line.