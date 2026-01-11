What Is Maddux Trujillo’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL Kicker

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Maddux Trujillo’s net worth?

Waived before the regular NFL season, but signed by a playoff team for the next season.‘s career recently took an unexpected turn that only a few rookies experience. He was signed and released by thebefore the start of the 2025 season, but then he made his NFL debut with the Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports in the next season. Take a look at the kicker’s net worth, contract breakdown, and more.

Maddux Trujillo’s net worth is approximately $71,000. After failing to secure a contract through the 2025 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts signed him as an undrafted free agent, giving him a starting kicker’s role in the preseason. However, he failed to make the final cut as the Colts waived him from the team on August 26, 2025, crushing his hopes of making his NFL debut this season.

A large part of his net worth comes from his income with the Indianapolis Colts. Initially, the 22-year-old made a 3-year contract for $2.982 million. After his cut, he received a base salary of $50,000, a signing bonus of $3,542, and a workout bonus of $3,542, taking the total cash to $71,042.

What are Maddux Trujillo’s contract details?

Maddux Trujillo signed a new contract with the Buffalo Bills on January 6, 2026. His reserve or future contract will be active from the 2026 league year. Next season, the kicker’s base salary is set to be $885,000, while the cap number remains the same.

It’s close to the starting base NFL salary for a rookie— $840,000. The contract doesn’t include any guaranteed money or signing bonus.

What are Maddux Trujillo’s salary details?

Maddux Trujillo’s Buffalo Bills contract for the 2026 season has a base salary of $885,000. He couldn’t make it to the regular season with the Colts. Should he successfully finish the 2026 season with the Bills, he will earn the full base salary.

In contrast, his rookie contract with the Colts had a higher yearly pay. Signing a $2,982,500 deal for three years, his yearly average salary would have been $994,167, had he completed at least a year for the blue crew.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Buffalo Bills 2026 $885,000 $0

What are Maddux Trujillo’s career earnings?

Maddux Trujillo’s career earnings are about $71,042. This income reflects his compensation from the college football and the preseason professional football. Although yet to take the NFL field as a professional player, the kicker made the lion’s share of his total career earnings from his brief tenure with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025.

While he has already signed with the Buffalo Bills, the contract takes effect in 2026, meaning he has yet to be compensated for the current salary. Upon a successful completion of the Bills’ contract, his career earnings are projected to reach $956,042.

A look at Maddux Trujillo’s college and professional career

Maddux Trujillo played college football for two different teams— Austin Peay State University, Tennessee, and Temple University, Philadelphia. Scoring 38 field goals, his success percentage was 71.7 percent, while he scored 128 PATs at 96.2 percent for Austin Peay. For the Temple Owls, he shattered his university record by scoring an impressive 64-yard goal in 2024. His field goal conversion percentage was 72.7 percent there.

However, Maddux Trujillo has yet to make the professional debut as an NFL player after spending the preseason with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. He will be aiming to make the Bills’ 53-man squad next season, which could open the door toward his league debut.

What are Maddux Trujillo’s brand endorsements?

Maddux Trujillo is still building his reputation. He doesn’t have any brand endorsements at the moment, but once he establishes his name in the league, he may get major brand deals.

