What Is Malik Davis’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Cowboys RB’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis proved himself fighting in the practice squad, and his development from a Florida Gators star to a depth chart player shows a lot of untapped talent on the gridiron. Will this lower-profile talent finally explode in 2026 with a $1.145M payout on the line?

What is Malik Davis’ net worth?

The earnings of Malik Davis mainly come from playing with the Dallas Cowboys. Contract data shows he has accumulated $1,446,554 (~$1.4 million) since 2022, with potential total earnings reaching $2,526,388 through 2026. This is a sign of his emergence from the practice squad to active roster player, but there are no significant endorsement deals.

What are Malik Davis’ contract breakdown details?

Malik Davis signed a 2-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys on January 8, 2025, his latest deal with the organization. The contract is worth $2,175,000 with an average annual value of $1,087,500. The agreement lasts until 2026 with zero guaranteed money. This structure reflects his depth role, typical for undrafted free agents navigating NFL employment without major leverage in negotiations.

What are Malik Davis’ salary details?

For the 2025 season, Malik Davis has a base salary of $1,030,000 with a salary cap hit of $1,030,000. His 2026 salary increases to $1,145,000, representing a modest raise as he enters the final year of his contract. It is interesting to note that Davis is taking zero bonuses in his deal, meaning all compensation is base salary, dependent on active roster status.

Team Year Salary Dallas Cowboys 2025 $1,030,000 Dallas Cowboys 2026 $1,145,000

What are Malik Davis’s career earnings?

Malik Davis has accumulated $2,010,832 in career earnings from 2022 through 2025. After signing as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2022, Davis earned $430,833 his rookie season. His compensation grew to $324,999 in 2023 and $225,000 in 2024. The 2025 season brought $1,030,000 in earnings.

With his reserve/future contract, Davis projects $1,145,000 for 2026, bringing his potential lifetime total to $3,155,832.This steady progression demonstrates his value as a depth running back with the Dallas Cowboys organization.

A look at Malik Davis’ collegiate and professional career

Malik Davis played college football for the University of Florida Gators from 2017 to 2021, developing into a versatile backfield option. In 2017, he had 79 rushing attempts, which resulted in 526 yards and 2 touchdowns in 7 games with an average of 6.7 yards per carry.

Imago Via Instagram @campaignlik20

During his time in Florida, Davis had 284 carries for 1470 rushing yards, 8 rush TD, 70 receptions for 726 receiving yards, and 2 receiving TD. His 2021 season featured 92 rushes for 487 yards and 5 rushing scores, plus 23 catches for 217 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

After going undrafted in 2022, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent on April 30, 2022. As a rookie in 2022, he appeared in 12 games with 38 carries for 161 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, and 6 catches for 63 yards.

Since his present contract ends in 2026, all the snaps he makes would determine not only his future contribution to the Dallas team, but also the next contract that would mean his financial peak.