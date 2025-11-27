What Is Malik Heath’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Packers WR’s Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals and More

Green Bay Packers‘ wide receiver Malik Heath has proven himself to be one of the most reliable and productive wide receivers in the league. Furthermore, with just three seasons in the NFL, Heath has made a place for himself on the Packers’ roster. In this article, we will look at Heath’s contract, salaries, bonuses, and brand endorsements.

What is Malik Heath’s net worth in 2025?

In 2025, Heath’s net worth is estimated to be $2.7 million. Most of his wealth has come from his NFL contract and career earnings; however, fans can expect it to grow steadily with consistent performances on the field.

What is Malik Heath’s contract breakdown?

Malik Heath signed a three-year $2.7 million contract in 2023. The contract includes a $9,000 signing bonus, $9,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $901,333. The agreement stipulates that his base salary will increase annually. Furthermore, the contract will end next year, after which Heath will become a restricted free agent.

What is Malik Heath’s salary?

In 2025, Heath will earn a base salary of $1.03 million. He will also earn a workout bonus of $8,190, while carrying a cap hit of $1.04 million and a dead cap value of $11,190.

Year Base Salary Workout Bonus Signing Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2023 $750,000 $3,000 $753,000 $9,000 2024 $915,000 $3,000 $918,000 $6,000 2025 $1,030,000 $8,190 $3,000 $1,041,190 $11,190

What are Malik Heath’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Malik Heath has earned approximately $2.7 million in his NFL career. The 2025-26 season marks his third season in the NFL, and with some terrific performances on the field, Heath can expect his earnings to grow. Furthermore, he will become a restricted free agent next year, which means the Packers could offer him an extension and have the first right to match any offer.

What are Malik Heath’s brand deals and endorsements?

The wide receiver does not have any publicly disclosed brand endorsements. However, with his steady growth on the Packers’ roster, he will become more marketable. It will take Heath some time and consistency on the field to achieve the celebrity athlete status that attracts individual brand contracts.

However, his and the Packers’ social media accounts have a collaborative post on Instagram with Emplify Health by Bellin.

But this is not an individual partnership with the wide receiver. Represented by agent Kelton Crenshaw from Klutch Sports Group, Heath can expect to receive some endorsement offers from various companies as he continues to make his way in the NFL.

This season, Heath has played six games and made six receptions for 86 yards. He continues to be one of the most reliable young players on the Packers roster. Furthermore, his journey from going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft to playing the sport professionally reflects his hard work, ethic, and determination.

These qualities will enhance his performances on the field, thus increasing his marketability, net worth, and future earnings.