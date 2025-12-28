What Is Malik Willis’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Essentials Inside The Story Malik Willis' rise with the Packers isn't overnight. It's the result of years of quiet grind and family support

Behind the helmet is a deeply rooted faith and upbringing that guides how he plays, prepares, and carries himself in the locker room

As he steps into a bigger spotlight, Willis' story blends belief, resilience, and timing

For a quarterback with only 21 games under his belt in a four-year career, Malik Willis now finds himself in the spotlight with the Green Bay Packers, prompting fans to look deeper into the man behind the helmet. After all, he is the new leader on the Packers roster after Jordan Love ruled out for Saturday’s contest due to a concussion.

As the Liberty Flames alumnus gets ready to gain some more popularity, we tried to find more information about his family, religion, and nationality. Here are details about the Packers’ replacement quarterback.

Where is Malik Willis from, and what is Malik Willis’s nationality?

Harold Willis and Shasta Grier welcomed their first son, Malik Willis, on May 25, 1999, in College Park, Georgia. His mother once revealed that he wanted to play football since the age of four, and that he harbored dreams of playing for the Northside Drive.

His parents always supported his vision. When he moved from Westlake High School in Atlanta to Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia, in his senior year, his family also moved with him. Harold believes that it forced him to work hard and improve his skills.

Malik Willis went on to play at Auburn University, but felt stuck and transferred to Liberty in his junior year. The adversity shaped him, while his family stood beside him like a rock. Even before the Tennessee Titans drafted him in the third round (86th overall) of the 2022 Draft, the NFL Network mistook his grandmother for his mother on the red carpet.

The American national is an embodiment of the American dream. His path had several blocks, but he navigated through all of them to find a place in the NFL.

What is Malik Willis’s ethnicity?

The Packers’ backup quarterback was born and raised in an African-American household. There are no confirmed sources about his ethnicity, but his family and the surrounding community helped him become the player that he is.

While human values inspired him, God played an equally important role.

Is Malik Willis Christian?

Most of his social media has the acronym TGFE (Thank God For Everything) along with the two inspiring words, “God’s Plan ☝🏾” He also has the TGFE tattooed. Even during his college stint, he often visited the Liberty team chaplain, Ed Gomes, a former Liberty basketball player.

His Christian faith is also reflected in his game clothing. During college games, he often wore a black armband on his right throwing arm with the words, God’s Plan, written in white. Some games later, he started wearing a white armband on his left arm, with the words, Faith Over Fear, in black.

“You’re using the abilities that God gives you and go out there and glorify his name and try to spread the Gospel. That was the easiest way I could show it off, really,” Willis said.

He has a habit of keeping God before himself, which often surprises his teammates. But they also know that the humble athlete draws power from his faith and keeps going even when the going gets tough.