What is Marvin Mims Jr.’s Net Worth in 2025 – Salary with Denver Broncos and Career Earnings

Marvin Mims Jr is a young, lightning‑fast wide receiver currently playing for the Denver Broncos. He broke into the NFL after starring at Oklahoma, where his big‑play ability caught national attention. Fans see him as a deep threat who can both stretch defenses and make splash plays on special teams.

What is Marvin Mims Jr’s Net Worth?

Marvin Mims Jr’s net worth is not publicly confirmed, but based on his NFL contract and likely endorsements, estimates place it in the low millions. Some sources suggest a net worth of around $6 million as of 2025. Given that he is still early in his career, most of his wealth comes from his earnings in the NFL. As his on‑field performance improves and if he lands bigger endorsement deals, his net worth could rise substantially in the coming years. In simple terms, he’s already made enough money to call himself a multimillionaire (by some estimates), and that’s just the start.

Marvin Mims Jr’s Contract

Marvin Mims Jr signed a 4‑year rookie contract with the Denver Broncos in 2023. The total value is about $6,068,634, with $3,189,399 guaranteed and a $1,413,552 signing bonus. The deal includes base salaries that escalate each year and a prorated signing bonus. Over the four years, his base salaries + prorated bonus add up to the full contract value. In the future, if he performs well, he may earn incentives or a contract extension beyond 2026.

What is Marvin Mims Jr’s Salary?

Here’s a breakdown of his current contract’s salary and bonus structure:

Team Year Base Salary Signing / Bonus / Incentives* Denver Broncos 2023 $750,000 Prorated signing bonus: $353,388 Denver Broncos 2024 $1,025,847 Prorated signing bonus: $353,388 Denver Broncos 2025 $1,301,694 Prorated signing bonus: $353,388 Denver Broncos 2026 $1,577,541 Prorated signing bonus: $353,388

In 2025, his cap charge (the salary + bonus proration) is about $1,655,082.

Marvin Mims Jr’s Career Earnings

As of now, Marvin Mims Jr’s earnings from his NFL career (through his rookie and second seasons) are officially $3,189,399. That number represents the cash he has already received (salary + signing bonus proration) under his current contract. Over the full duration of his 4‑year deal through 2026, if he earns everything, he could collect up to $6,068,634 total. Beyond that, incentives or a new contract could add further earnings.

Marvin Mims Jr’s College and Professional Career

Marvin Mims Jr played college football at the University of Oklahoma. At Oklahoma, he became known for his big‑play ability, averaging over 20 yards per reception in his final season. He had a breakout 2022 with over 1,000 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns, which helped boost his draft stock.

He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he contributed both as a wide receiver and in special teams. Early in his pro journey, he began making some highlight plays and showing the potential that made him a sought‑after deep threat in college.

Marvin Mims Jr’s Brand Endorsements

Publicly available info on Marvin Mims Jr’s endorsement deals is quite limited at this early stage. In college, he reportedly had NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals while with Oklahoma. One specific deal during college was with Strengthening Oklahoma (an Oklahoma-based brand).

Brand / Sponsor/ Partnership Year Signed / Notes EatGoodTimes UCHealth – –

If he continues to grow and make big plays in the NFL, he’ll likely attract bigger brand endorsements (sports apparel, local sponsors, etc.).

In conclusion, Marvin Mims Jr is still early in his NFL journey, with a solid rookie contract and room for growth. His net worth is estimated in the low millions, with most of it coming from his rookie deal and future endorsements yet to come. If he can break out as a consistent threat on the field, both his earnings and marketability should rise.