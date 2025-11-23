What Is Mason Rudolph’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Steelers QB’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Mason Rudolph has established himself as more than just a reliable backup quarterback. The 30-year-old spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and re-signed with the team after a stint with the Tennessee Titans. In this article, we will examine Rudolph’s net worth, contracts, salaries, and brand endorsements.

What is Mason Rudolph’s net worth?

In 2025, Rudolph’s net worth is approximately $3.5 million. The quarterback has amassed most of his wealth through his NFL contracts with two teams, including signing bonuses and other performance incentives. The value also reflects how important Rudolph is to the Steelers.

Mason Rudolph’s contract

Mason Rudolph signed a two-year contract with the Steelers. The value of the contract is approximately $7.5 million, which includes a $3.25 million signing bonus, the same amount guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3.75 million. The deal with the Steelers runs through 2026, after which Rudolph will become an unrestricted free agent.

What is Mason Rudolph’s salary?

In 2025, Rudolph will earn a base salary of $1.2 million. He will also receive a signing bonus of $3.25 million and a workout bonus of $8,820. The contract carries a cap hit of $2.8 million and a dead cap value of $3.2 million.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $1,255,000 $1,622,500 $8,820 $2,886,320 $3,253,820 2026 $3,000,000 $1,622,500 $4,622,500 $1,622,500

Mason Rudolph’s career earnings

Through 2025, Rudolph has earned $17.5 million in his seven-year career with two teams. The amount includes various bonuses, including signing, workout, and other incentives. Rudolph’s earnings also showcase his importance in the teams he has played for.

Mason Rudolph’s college and professional career

Mason Rudolph chose Oklahoma State in 2014 and started his freshman season as a third-string quarterback. He made his first start against Baylor and completed 13-of-25 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He became a starter in his sophomore year and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in his final season.

Rudolph was also awarded the Sammy Baugh Trophy, was named second-team All-Big 12, and was the Camping World Bowl MVP in 2017. In his collegiate career, Rudolph played 41 games, throwing for 13,267 yards, 90 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. He also rushed for 25 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Imago via Instagram @rudolph2mason

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Rudolph was selected as the 76th overall pick. He spent six seasons with the Steelers in his first stint before moving to the Tennessee Titans. His performances led him to become an occasional starter and a trusted backup. One of his best games came for the Steelers in the Jan. 6, 2024, game against the Ravens, when he completed 18-of-20 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

After his tenure with the Steelers, Rudolph signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2024. He finished his only season with the Titans with 1,530 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions to go along with 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in eight games and five starts.

He signed again with the Steelers this season and is recording 14-for-18 completed passes for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Mason Rudolph’s Brand Endorsements

Rudolph has numerous collaborations with companies such as Nordic Wave, JCPenney, and others, and can often be noticed sharing brand endorsement posts on his X, Instagram, and Facebook handles, although little to nothing is known about any brand professionally endorsing him.

The quarterback has extensive NFL experience, which is reflected in his net worth and career earnings. With a new contract, increased revenues, and paid partnerships, Rudolph exhibits professional stability with off-field earnings. Furthermore, a new contract from the Steelers shows their trust in the 30-year-old.