What Is Maxwell Hairston’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL CB’s Salary, Earnings and More

The Buffalo Bills’ locker room buzzes with fresh energy after a dominant 13-4 season. Securing the AFC’s No. 2 seed, they ruled the East for the fifth straight year. Highmark Stadium became a fortress, its walls echoing with eight flawless victories. Now, a new and young presence has stepped in—21-year-old cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

The first-round pick (#30 overall) from Kentucky College steps into the big leagues, his youth belying his steel. Joining stars like Josh Allen, he carries the weight of high expectations. But all of a sudden, his name has now appeared on draft boards with a huge controversy due to an alleged abuse case. As the spotlight burns brighter on him now, fans are eager to know more about him and his financial status.

What is Maxwell Hairston’s Net Worth?

Maxwell Hairston has made a strong entry into the NFL. He signed a 4-year deal worth $15,257,982 with the Buffalo Bills. The contract includes a signing bonus of $7,736,712. All $15,257,982 is fully guaranteed. His average annual salary stands at $3,814,496. In 2025, Hairston will earn a base salary of $840,000. He will also receive the full $7,736,712 signing bonus that year. His cap hit will be $2,774,178. His dead cap value is $15,257,982. That is a big commitment from the Bills. He is expected to be a game-changer on the defense.

The contract comes with a fifth-year option. This gives the team flexibility moving forward. He is also receiving training camp roster bonuses. These are guaranteed. His agents, Patrick Collins and Edward Berry, made a big play. They secured the rare Fully Guaranteed deal for their rookie. That move is not common. It shows how much the Bills value Hairston. He has a contract ranking of 47/345 at CB. And the net worth? Well, the exact amount is not revealed yet. But since he is a rookie, many reports claim he owns a net worth of $15.25 million. The young CB is now locked in with a strong deal as he gears up to make big plays on the field. But this recent fumble has definitely raised some eyebrows.