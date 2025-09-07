What Is Mike Vrabel’s Salary in 2025? Net Worth, Contract & More About the NFL Coach

The New England Patriots will open their 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders. The franchise has struggled significantly earlier with a disappointing 2024 season (4-13). Assessing the team’s performance, the Patriots decided to make a major shift in their coaching department, replacing Jerod Mayo with former Patriots legend Mike Vrabel. The decision came in January this year. The team has yet to play any official games under the new head coach. Spectators have been calling it an exciting move, but not a great money move.

What is Mike Vrabel’s Net Worth?

Mike Vrabel bought a mansion during his tenure with the Titans. This was the time he received his “big break.” With a contract worth $50 million for 5 years, people speculated that he would draw an annual salary of approximately $9.5 million. However, the Titans fired him from the position of head coach in February 2024, ending his tenure with the team.

Vrabel was hired as the head coach by the Patriots on January 12, 2025. “After earning $17 million as linebacker with the Patriots from 2001-2008, the 50-year-old might have secured around $17M per year to join the Patriots again in 2025,” Spotrac posted on X. Marca estimates Mike Vrabel’s net worth to be around $20 million.

Mike Vrabel’s Contract Breakdown

Although NFL’s typical coaching contracts last for 3-5 years but the team has not revealed the duration of Vrabel’s time with them. While he hasn’t disclosed the exact numbers, the 3-time Super Bowl winner ranks among the highest-paid NFL coaches. The Patriots’ financial commitment to paying nearly $28 million in dead money from previous coaching contracts (including Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo) also gives Vrabel unusually strong job security, making it costly for the team to fire him prematurely.

Contract Element Details Contract Duration Not publicly disclosed (typically 3-5 years in NFL) Estimated Annual Salary $17 million Total Contract Value Not publicly disclosed Bonuses Not publicly disclosed Incentives Not publicly disclosed Rank Among NFL Coaches 3rd highest paid (behind Andy Reid and Sean Payton)

What is Mike Vrabel’s salary?

Mike Vrabel’s Investments and Business Ventures

His other sources of income are reported to be off the gridiron. He has invested in real estate projects and has reportedly owned properties in every city he coached. According to realtor.com, he recently sold his 6,100-square-foot abode in the upscale suburb of Forest Hills, near Nashville, TN, for $4.8 million, which he bought for just under $2 million. Vrabel is also a partner and ambassador of Magellen Jets, a private aviation company. The private aviation company announced him as a partner and brand ambassador in posts about their client services.

Since he joined the Patriots, his former team, people speculate on the internet that he will move to the city for his coaching ventures and accommodate himself in a comfortable mansion in Boston. This speculation is based on his approach with the Titans, when he bought a house near Nashville. Vrabel has also been charitable for his hometown, founding “Mike’s Second and Seven Foundation.” The foundation promotes literacy in the Ohio area. Vrabel’s partners in this endeavor are old teammates, Luke Fickell and Ryan Miller.

Well, the future for Mike largely depends on how the Patriots perform this season. People have called him a coach with a clear vision to rebuild the franchise into a Super Bowl contender. The Patriots and owner Robert Kraft place high hopes on him, given his leadership and past success with the Titans, including earning the NFL Coach of the Year award in 2021.