What Is Mitchell Trubisky’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Bills QB’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Mitchell Trubisky’s NFL career has gone through highs, lows, and reality checks. Once drafted as a franchise quarterback, he now plays a different role in the league. In 2026, Trubisky remains with the Buffalo Bills, earning stable money while staying ready when his team needs him.

What is Mitchell Trubisky’s net worth?

Mitchell Trubisky’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $51,221,690. In simple terms, this money comes from NFL salaries, signing bonuses, and a few endorsement deals over the years. Most of his wealth was built early in his career when he signed a large rookie contract with the Chicago Bears. Even after losing a full-time starting role, Trubisky continued earning solid pay as a backup quarterback. Long NFL careers matter, and staying in the league for nearly a decade has helped him build strong financial security.

Mitchell Trubisky’s contract breakdown

Mitchell Trubisky is currently playing under a two-year, $5.25 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, signed in 2024. The deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and $3.71 million in guaranteed money. His average annual salary is $2.625 million. The contract gives Buffalo flexibility, with a possible exit after 2025 and limited dead cap. Trubisky is signed through the 2025 season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, allowing him to explore new opportunities if needed.

What is Mitchell Trubisky’s salary?

In 2024, Mitchell Trubisky earned $2.75 million with the Buffalo Bills, including his base salary, signing bonus, and workout bonus. In 2025, he earned a $2.46 million base salary along with bonuses, resulting in a $3.25 million cap hit for the season.

Here is a simple breakdown of his salary:

Team Year Salary Bonus Chicago Bears 2017 $465,000 $14,441,490 Chicago Bears 2018 $555,000 $4,813,000 Chicago Bears 2019 $645,000 – Chicago Bears 2020 $825,000 – Buffalo Bills 2021 $2,000,000 $500,000 Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 $1,035,000 $5,250,000 Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 $1,080,000 $6,920,000 Buffalo Bills 2024 $1,210,000 $1,500,000 Buffalo Bills 2025 $2,460,000 –

Mitchell Trubisky’s career earnings

Over his NFL career, Mitchell Trubisky has earned more than $70 million in total contract value. The biggest portion came from his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears after being drafted second overall in 2017. Later deals with the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers were smaller but still meaningful. Even when serving as a backup, Trubisky continued to earn millions each season. His career earnings show how staying available, healthy, and reliable in the NFL can lead to long-term financial success, even without elite status.

A look at Mitchell Trubisky’s college and professional career

Mitchell Trubisky played college football at the University of North Carolina. After waiting behind another quarterback, he became the starter in 2016 and had a breakout season. He threw for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns, which quickly raised his draft stock. In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected him second overall. His best professional season came in 2018, when he led the Bears to the playoffs and earned Pro Bowl honors. That season remains the highlight of his career.

Imago Mitchell Trubisky at the University of North Carolina

After mixed performances and criticism, Trubisky moved on from Chicago. He later played for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, switching between starter and backup roles. In 2024, he returned to Buffalo, where he continues to serve as an experienced backup quarterback.

What are the brands endorsed by Mitchell Trubisky?

Mitchell Trubisky has never focused heavily on endorsements, but he has worked with a few recognizable brands. His most notable deal came in 2024 with Progressive Insurance, in which he appeared in its “Backup” commercial campaign. The ads featured NFL backup quarterbacks helping people in everyday situations, which fit Trubisky’s real-life role well.

Earlier in his career, Trubisky also had an association with Hyundai USA in 2017. That same year, he promoted Thumbs Up Mission, a nonprofit organization that supports families battling cancer. He shared the cause on Instagram as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Imago Mitchell Trubisky with Thumbs Up Mission

Mitchell Trubisky’s house and cars

Mitchell Trubisky is known for keeping his lifestyle simple, especially compared to many other NFL players. Early in his career, he gained popularity for driving a 1997 Toyota, a car he had promised to keep after being drafted by the Chicago Bears. The story stood out because it showed that Trubisky was not focused on flashy cars or showing off his money. Later, he also owned a Hyundai, which tied in with a brand partnership he had during the early years of his NFL career.

Imago Mitchell Trubisky with his car, a Hyundai

When it comes to real estate, Trubisky invested in a high-end home rather than multiple properties. He owned a large house in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The home featured modern design, open living spaces, and privacy. After returning to the Buffalo Bills, he sold the property in 2024 for $1.66 million, choosing practicality over excess once again.

Mitchell Trubisky’s net worth in 2026 reflects a long NFL career built on opportunity and persistence. While he did not become a franchise quarterback, he stayed relevant and valuable to teams. His earnings, steady contracts, and simple lifestyle have helped him secure his future. Trubisky’s journey proves that success in the NFL is not only about stardom but also about lasting long enough to make it count.