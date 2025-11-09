What Is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Ever since joining the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been a big-slot threat with explosive scoring efficiency. In the last season, he ended with a career-high 497 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and became the first player since 1974 to score nine TDs on 32 or fewer receptions. In the current season, he is playing as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, and his rising fame has sparked curiosity among fans about his salary and net worth.

What is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s Net Worth?

Nick Westbrook’s net worth is $5.5 million. A major part of his net worth comes from his 5 years of NFL career contracts with different teams. He was expected to earn $2,000,000 with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, and then he signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins on March 13, 2025. All of these high-end contracts have contributed to Westbrook’s net worth.

His last year’s performance is expected to increase his net worth even further, and if he has a good 2025 season, fans might see a further increase in Westbrook’s net worth through various brand deals and endorsements.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s Contract Breakdown

In 2025, Westbrook-Ikhine signed a two-year, $5,990,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins. His current contract carries a cap hit of $1,608,820 and also has a dead cap value of $3,208,820. The cap hit will increase to $3,190,000 in 2026, and then decrease to $1,200,000 in 2027, when he will become a UFA. For 2028 and 2029, the cap hit will be the same- $400,000.

The dead cap value will be $1,600,000 in 2026 and will remain at $1,600,000 in 2027. The guaranteed amount at signing is $3,200,000, and the total guaranteed amount is $3,200,000.

What is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s salary?

According to his current 2-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, Westbrook-Ikhine has a signing bonus of $2,000,000, with $3,200,000 guaranteed. The contract also includes a workout bonus of $8,820. According to the contract, the average annual salary of Westbrook-Ikhine is $2,995,000. However, fans should be aware that there are three void years for salary cap purposes in his current contract as well.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Tennessee Titans 2020 $574,118 $7,000 Tennessee Titans 2021 $780,000 – Tennessee Titans 2022 $895,000 – Tennessee Titans 2023 $1,010,000 $250,000 Tennessee Titans 2024 $1,832,500 $167,500 Miami Dolphins 2025 $1,200,000 $400,000 Miami Dolphins 2026 $2,450,000 $400,000

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s Career Earnings

Westbrook-Ikhine has been with two teams in his NFL career- the Titans and the Dolphins. So, his career earnings will be the total of what he has earned through his contracts with both teams from 2020 to 2025.

In 2020, Westbrook-Ikhine started with a career earning of $574,117 with the Titans, which ended up being $2,000,000 in 2024. His total career earnings from 2020 to 2024 with the Titans were $5,509,117.

For 2025, Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to earn $3,200,000 with the Dolphins. So, at the end of the 2025 season, he will have total career earnings of $8,709,117. This doesn’t include his earnings for 2026 and further, as per his current two-year contract.

A Look at Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s College and Professional Career

Westbrook-Ikhine started at Indiana Hoosiers and finished his college career with 144 receptions, 2,226 yards, and 16 touchdowns. His energetic play and stats in college ranked him among the top wide receivers in college. And, his statistics and records continued to follow him after he joined the NFL with the Titans.

In 2024, he had a 98-yard touchdown catch, the longest offensive TD in the NFL that season. After playing for the Titans for five seasons, he was signed as a free agent by the Miami Dolphins as they were on the hunt for a third wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has established himself in the NFL over his five seasons. The 2025 season will be Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s sixth season, and fans will be expecting him to surpass his 2024 season heroics and set new benchmarks.