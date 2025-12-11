What Is Payne Durham’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Buccaneers TE’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Payne Durham has continued to position himself as a solid depth TE option for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 25-year-old entered his third season with the Buccaneers this year, becoming a reliable target for the team. In the following sections, we will look at Durham’s net worth, contract, salary details, and brand endorsements, among other key details.

What is Payne Durham’s net worth?

In 2025, Durham’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 to $1.5 million. The amount comes from his rookie contract with the Buccaneers, which includes various bonuses.

What are Payne Durham’s contract details?

In 2023, Payne Durham signed a four-year contract with the Buccaneers. The deal was worth approximately $4.08 million. It includes $244,976 signing bonus, the same amount guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1.02 million. His contract is set to expire in 2027, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

What is Payne Durham’s salary?

In 2025, Durham will earn a base salary of $1.03 million and a workout bonus of $8,820. The terms of his contract also contain a cap hit of $1.1 million and a dead cap value of $131,308. Here’s a breakdown of his salary over the years:

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2023 $750,000 $61,244 $811,244 $244,976 2024 $915,000 $61,244 $976,244 $183,732 2025 $1,030,000 $61,244 $8,820 $1,100,064 $131,308 2026 $1,145,000 $61,244 $1,206,244 $61,244

Durham’s contract is structured strategically, allowing him to receive an increased base salary each year without affecting the Buccaneers’ salary cap.

What are Payne Durham’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Durham has earned approximately $2.9 million. The income has been accumulated entirely through his rookie contract and the bonuses that come with it.

A look at Payne Durham’s college and professional career

Durham finished his high school career at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia, with 22 receptions for 330 yards and five touchdowns. After that, the 25-year-old committed to Purdue University and played in two games his first year in 2018.

In the following year, Payne Durham started four of 12 games, recording nine receptions for 82 yards and four touchdowns. He continued to grow on the field and started all six games in 2020, finishing the COVID-19 pandemic-struck season with 16 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

In his junior year, he started 10 of 12 games, recording 467 yards on 45 receptions and six touchdowns. He returned to the program in his senior year and played in the 2022 Senior Bowl before getting selected as the 171st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

So far, the tight end has played 42 games for the Buccaneers, recording 17 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Does Payne Durham have any brand endorsements?

The tight end has no public information available about brand endorsements. However, it is just his third season in the league. He has not reached the celebrity status that attracts brands.

Durham’s journey, from playing college football at Purdue after relocating from Georgia to finally making it to the NFL, is nothing short of inspirational. The 25-year-old has consistently demonstrated his work ethic and perseverance in achieving his current position. With good on-field performances, he can also expect his net worth and earnings to grow steadily.