What Is Quentin Johnston’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston started his NFL career after being chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers as the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He tallied 55 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in his second NFL season, which is tied for the third most by a Chargers’ wide receiver in a season since 2000. He is playing his third season this year, and growing fame has made fans curious about his net worth as well.

What is Quentin Johnston’s Net Worth?

Quentin Johnston’s net worth is $ 14,188,778. Most of his net worth stems from his NFL contract, which encompasses a base salary, signing bonuses, and additional compensation. However, that doesn’t mean the entire net worth is from the NFL alone, as Johnston had NIL deals even before entering the NFL, which must have contributed to his current net worth.

With his current performance and position in the team, fans can expect a rise in Johnston’s current net worth not only through contracts but through social media and brand endorsements as well.

Quentin Johnston’s Contract Breakdown

In 2023, Johnston signed a 4-year, $14,188,778 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. This means that in 2028, Johnston will be a free agent unless the Chargers offer him an extension. In 2025, he carries a cap hit of $3,878,174 and a dead cap value of $8,392,785.

In 2026, the dead cap value will drop to $4,514,611, while the cap hit will also reach $4,514,611. The dead cap value started at $14,188,778 in 2023, while the cap hit of 2023 was $2,579,778. The total cap number of his entire 4-year contract will be $14,188,786.

What is Quentin Johnston’s Salary?

According to Johnston’s current contract, he has an average annual salary of $3,547,195. In the current NFL season, his base salary will be $1,564,889, along with a $475,000 roster bonus and a workout bonus of $8,507. The roster bonus has increased this season, as it was $435,000 in the 2024 NFL season.

Johnston’s guaranteed salary has increased from $750,000 in 2023 to $1,394,945 in 2024 and has reached $2,039,890 in 2025. In the next season, the guaranteed salary will be $2,684,835. The total guaranteed salary through the four years will be $6,869,670.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Los Angeles Chargers 2023 $750,000 $1,829,778 Los Angeles Chargers 2024 $959,944 $1,829,778 Los Angeles Chargers 2025 $1,564,889 $1,829,778 Los Angeles Chargers 2026 $2,684,833 $1,829,778

Quentin Johnston’s Career Earnings

Johnston’s career earnings are solely through the Chargers, as he has been with them since his NFL debut. As of now, his total career earnings through the Chargers are $9,464,061. His cap-inflated earnings are $11,546,721.

In 2023, Johnston’s career earnings were $8,069,112, which reached $1,394,944 in 2024 and are currently $2,039,889. In his final year of contract, Johnston’s career earnings will be $2,684,833.

Quentin Johnston’s College and Professional Career

As a TCU Horned Frogs freshman, Johnston covered 487 yards and caught 22 passes. His 22.1 yards per catch became the best freshman average in the Big 12 Conference. In 2022, Johnson led TCU with 60 receptions, 1,069 yards, and 6 touchdowns. He became the school’s first-ever 1,000-yard receiver since 2018. He even had a College Football Playoff semifinal win over the Michigan Wolverines, where he had a 76-yard touchdown.

After debuting in 2023 in the NFL, Johnston completed his rookie season with 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games and ten starts. In the 2024 season, he concluded with 55 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns.

In the current season, he has 28 receptions for 407 yards and 5 touchdowns. These are the stats as of week 8 only, as there are still many games left in the 2025 season. According to Johnston’s current performance, he is expected to end on a much higher note than his last two seasons.

Quentin Johnston’s Brand Endorsements

Johnston has been a prominent figure right from his college days, and that’s how he got the NIL deals. During his TCU stint, Johnston has dealt with Think NIL and The Flying T Club as part of his NIL deal. Although Think NIL ran its campaign until February 2023, Johnston still benefits from the Flying T Club.

Johnston’s recent brand endorsement is with Head & Shoulders (haircare). He has brand endorsement deals with Superpower (healthcare) and Next Gen Champs.

Quentin Johnston’s Investments and Business Ventures

As of now, there are no reports of Johnston’s investment or business ventures; however, that may not be the case going forward. With his net worth increasing and new brand deals, such as Head & Shoulders, adding to his portfolio, fans can soon expect updates on Johnston’s new investments and business ventures.

This is just the third NFL year of Johnston, and therefore, there are many things the electrifying wide receiver will achieve in the future, right from his growing net worth to on-field performance.