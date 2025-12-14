What Is Rasheen Ali’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Ravens RB’s Career Earnings, Salary, Contract & More

After being selected 165th overall in the NFL Draft, Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali has turned heads with his speed, agility, and electrifying cuts. In this article, we will examine Ali’s net worth, salaries, contracts, and other relevant details.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Rasheen Ali’s net worth?

In 2025, Rasheen Ali’s net worth is approximately $1 million. This value is accrued through his rookie contract with the Ravens and various bonuses that come with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Rasheen Ali’s contract breakdown?

In 2024, Ali signed a four-year contract with the Ravens. The value of the contract is $4,309,868, which includes a $289,868 signing bonus, a guaranteed amount of the same value, and an average annual salary of $1,077,467.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Rasheen Ali’s salary?

In 2025, Ali will earn a base salary of $960,000 and a workout bonus of $9,450. According to his contract, there is a cap hit of $1,041,917 and a dead cap value of $226,851.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2024 $704,722 $72,467 $777,188 $289,868 2025 $960,000 $72,467 $9,450 $1,041,917 $226,851 2026 $1,075,000 $72,467 $1,147,467 $144,934 2027 $1,190,000 $72,467 $1,262,467 $72,467

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ali’s contract is structured in a way that sees his base salary increase every year, without affecting the Ravens’ salary cap.

What are Rasheen Ali’s career earnings?

Ali is in his second season of the NFL. Through 2025, the running back has earned approximately $2.02 million through his rookie contract and bonuses. Furthermore, he can expect a steady growth in his earnings with consistent on-field performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Rasheen Ali’s college and professional career

After graduating from Shaker Heights High School, Ali received offers from Marshall University and Hampton University. He chose to commit to the former and played six games during his true freshman season in 2020. He recorded 22 rushing yards on five carries, along with 76 kick return yards.

In the following season, he finished with 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns on 250 carries. He was also named on the Maxwell Football Club’s Freshman of the Year Watch List, the Team MVP, an All-Conference USA First Team selection, and a FWAA Freshman All-American.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasheen Ali (@ra5heen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, the 24-year-old was sidelined for most of the 2022 season due to an injury, resulting in a medical redshirt. In the final three games of the season, Ali recorded 273 rushing yards and a touchdown, and was named the MVP of the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl, where he had 92 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

He was also named to the Doak Walker Award and the Maxwell Award Watch List. Furthermore, he was also selected for the 2024 Senior Bowl, but did not play due to an injury. The Ravens then chose him in the 2024 NFL Draft. In 11 games this season, the running back has recorded six carries for 24 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Rasheen Ali’s brand endorsements?

There is no publicly available information about Ali’s brand endorsements. However, he is still in his second year of the NFL and has not quite reached the celebrity status that attracts brands.

Rasheen Ali has made a name for himself as one of the most promising young stars in the NFL. With hard work, consistency, and perseverance, he can continue to make a name for himself in the league, directly impacting his net worth and earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The playoffs are edging closer, and a few players have stood out from the rest. Let’s have a look at the MVP candidates for this season: