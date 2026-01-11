What Is Ray Davis’ Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL RB

Buffalo Bills’ Running Back Ray Davis has definitely proven his worth on the offensive side, while he silently establishes his financial base in the league. The RB signed with this franchise as a prodigy and comes with an inspiring journey. An analysis of his contract and earnings shows how a mid-round NFL rookie begins to build long-term wealth in professional football.

What is Ray Davis’ net worth?

The exact net worth of this young Running Back cannot be verified; however, the estimation of his net worth as of the end of 2024 was approximately $1-2 million, reflecting the early stages of his wealth-building journey. The reason behind that projection is mostly his four years of rookie contract with Buffalo.

What is Ray Davis’ contract breakdown?

According to Overthecap, Davis had signed a 4-year rookie contract with an average annual pay (APY) of 1,183, 297, at a total compensation of $4,733,188. The deal included a signing bonus of $713,188 paid upfront in 2024. His contract structure follows the standard NFL rookie salary scale for fourth-round selections, with annual increases built in. His contract expires in 2027.

Unlike veteran players with negotiated terms, Davis’s rookie contract is predetermined based on draft position ( both sides had limited flexibility). He becomes a free agent in 2028.

What are Ray Davis’ salary details?

The Bills RBs’ current salary breakdown reported by Salary Sport shows steady year-over-year growth. Ray started in 2024; he earned a base salary of $795,000 plus a $713,188 signing bonus. The next 2025 season brought his base salary to $960,000, which is a $165,000 increase. Looking ahead to 2026, Davis will earn $1,075,000 in base salary, another $115,000 jump, and when he reaches 2027, his final year, the salary increases to $1,190,000.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Buffalo Bills 2024 $795,000 $713,188 Buffalo Bills 2025 $960,000 – Buffalo Bills 2026 $1,075,000 – Buffalo Bills 2027 $1,190,000 –

How much has Ray Davis earned so far?

Ray Davis has already earned a significant portion of his rookie deal, with career earnings of approximately $2.47 million through his first two NFL seasons. That figure includes his 2024 cash payout of $1,508,188, combining a $795,000 base salary with a $713,188 signing bonus, and a 2025 payout of $960,000 from his rising base salary.

If he completes the full four-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, his total on-field earnings from this rookie deal are projected to reach $4,733,188, reflecting how a mid-round pick can quickly accumulate multimillion-dollar career income early in his NFL journey. Now, after his earnings, it’s time to look at the college and pro journey that led Davis to Buffalo.

A look back at Ray Davis’ college and professional journey

He grew up in San Francisco, California, and overcame significant adversity to reach professional football. Born November 11, 1999, he spent time in foster care during his youth, but channeled that hardship into football. His college life included three colleges, and he began at Temple University in 2019, where he was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus after rushing for 936 yards and eight touchdowns. He then transferred to Vanderbilt University, where he played for two seasons before transferring again to the University of Kentucky for his final year.

In 2023, Davis had the most dominant season of his college career, recording 199 carries for 1,129 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He added 33 receptions for 323 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, resulting in 21 total touchdowns, which was a school record. His 126 total points scored also set a Kentucky single-season record. Nationally, he ranked third in total touchdowns, fourth in scoring average (9.7 points per game), and sixth in total points scored.

Ray Davis became the first active Division I player to record 1,000+ rushing yards at three different schools (Temple, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky). He was also the first SEC player ever to gain 1,000 rushing yards at two different conference programs. His college career totaled 746 rushing attempts for 3,626 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns, plus 94 receptions for 762 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns across 44 games with 37 starts.

The Buffalo Bills selected Davis in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 128th overall. In his rookie 2024 season, he appeared in 17 games, recording 113 rushing attempts for 442 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 17 receptions for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns. When the 2025 season started, his stats were limited due to low participation; the whole season summed up with recording 58 rushing attempts for 275 yards. In Week 18 against the Jets, he rushed 21 times for 151 yards, showcasing his potential when given an expanded role. Now, when his football journey is clear, let’s look at the brand deals starting to build his off-field profile.

What are Ray Davis’ brand endorsement details?

The running back signed an endorsement deal in November 2024 with a popular and one of the world’s largest athletic apparel and footwear company “Nike”.

Davis has also appeared in Bills media content presented in partnership with Tim Hortons, including Timbits Timeout segments and paid-partnership social videos featuring the coffee brand alongside the team.

Ray Davis’s financial foundation as a 26-year-old NFL running back is solidifying through a structured four-year contract worth $4.7 million and endorsement deals. The journey from San Francisco foster care to Buffalo Bills demonstrates that wealth-building in professional football requires both on-field performance and strategic off-field decisions.