What Is Robert Kraft’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026 With New England Patriots?

Robert Kraft is used to owning the spotlight in the NFL, but this time the attention isn’t only about the New England Patriots’ success; it’s also about the man behind the franchise. As New England navigates a new era, fans are looking beyond the press statements and front-office headlines, zooming in on Kraft’s personal life and his off-field endeavors.

What is Robert Kraft’s net worth?

Kraft boasts an impressive net worth of reportedly $14 billion in 2026. While Forbes listed his net worth at $13.8 billion, Robert Kraft’s fortune has kept him in the NFL’s billionaire class in 2026.

Kraft’s wealth is anchored by his long-running manufacturing and packaging empire under The Kraft Group, a diverse holding company that encompasses the family’s various business interests. His income is further enhanced by the New England Patriots’ evolution into a modern sports powerhouse.

Do the math, and the common denominator becomes clear through self-made ownership, business diversity, and a team that writes its own headlines.

What is Robert Kraft’s salary?

Robert Kraft doesn’t have a publicly disclosed “salary” as Patriots owner, unlike the coaches and players. Like most NFL owners, he makes money through team profits and the franchise’s rising value rather than a set paycheck.

What’s clear is that his wealth is mainly tied to the New England Patriots’ growth in value, which Forbes recently estimated at $9 billion, including liabilities, along with his broader business holdings.

What are Robert Kraft’s career earnings?

Kraft doesn’t have a clean, publicly tracked career earnings figure like an NFL player, because his wealth has largely been built through ownership and asset growth rather than a disclosed annual paycheck.

The best way to understand his journey to financial success is through the creation of value. He is the owner of the New England Patriots, which he bought in 1994 for $172 million, and has since grown in value. At the same time, his business ventures outside the NFL have helped build and multiply that success over decades.

A look at Robert Kraft’s college and professional career

During his high school years, Kraft initially attended the Edward Devotion School before transferring to Brookline High School. After graduating, he attended Columbia University on an academic scholarship, earning his degree in 1963, and later received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1965.

Robert Kraft’s empire isn’t just a Patriots story. It is a full-blown business-and-sports machine that continues to expand under The Kraft Group umbrella. On the business side, he owns International Forest Products, the Rand-Whitney Group, Rand-Whitney Containerboard, and a portfolio of more than 100 venture and private-equity investments.

Kraft’s main sports holdings in New England operate as one connected ecosystem. He is the chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, the investor/operator of the New England Revolution, and the owner of Gillette Stadium.

What are Robert Kraft’s brand endorsements?

Kraft is not widely known for traditional personal brand endorsements in the way star athletes or celebrities are. Instead, his brand presence is largely tied to the New England Patriots and The Kraft Group, where partnerships and sponsorships play a major role. Through team affiliations, stadium naming rights, and corporate partnerships connected to the Patriots, Kraft’s business influence extends across sports, media, and consumer brands.

Robert Kraft’s partnership with Nike stands out as a unique owner-brand crossover in the NFL. It’s less about traditional endorsements and more about using Patriots fandom to support charity.

Over the years, Nike and Kraft have partnered to roll out several limited-edition sneakers, including a specialty sneaker called an “owner’s model” as well as several Air Force 1s, all of which are Patriots-themed and helped benefit the Boys and Girls’ Clubs of Boston, with the 2018 limited-edition Robert Kraft Air Force 1s being one of the most notable examples.

How many houses and cars does Robert Kraft own?

Robert Kraft’s real-estate footprint and car taste look exactly like what you’d expect from an NFL power broker. Kraft owns a large estate in the Boston suburb of Chestnut Hill that sits on nearly six acres and spans three separate parcels of land.

In May 2021, he also bought a $43 million oceanfront mansion in the Hamptons, a 7,000-square-foot home on the exclusive Meadow Lane in Southampton.

Then, in December 2022, he purchased a 5,000-square-foot condo in Palm Beach, Florida, for $23.75 million.

On the car front, Kraft made headlines when celebrity friends gifted him a custom blue Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible for his 80th birthday, a moment that quickly went viral across sports media.