What Is Rule 17 of NFL? Can Roger Goodell Really Change Any Game Result? Here’s Everything We Know

Can Roger Goodell alter a game's result?

Has Goodell ever used Rule 17 to alter any game results?

The NFL may look wild on the field, but it has a long list of rules to keep the 32 teams from spiraling into chaos. The league has its own chain of authority, and at the heart of that system is the commissioner. They are someone who carries major responsibilities and wields significant influence. But with so much power in Commissioner Roger Goodell‘s hands, can he ever change the outcome of a game?

What is Rule 17 of the NFL?

According to the NFL’s official rulebook, ‌Rule 17 focuses on two sections: emergencies and unfair acts. Article 1 of Section 2 specifies the extent of the commissioner’s authority over a game’s outcome. It states that the Commissioner alone can investigate and take action if anything happens because of the factors outlined by the league.

These include any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity in an NFL game he believes is extremely unfair or far outside normal tactics seen in football. The commissioner focuses on unexpected incidents that may have a major impact on the game’s outcome. However, to date, no commissioner has altered any game result using their authority.

Who is Roger Goodell?

Roger Goodell is an American tycoon who has been serving as the commissioner of the NFL since September 1, 2006. Goodell was born in Jamestown, New York, to United States Senator Charles Ellsworth Goodell and his first wife, Jean. He pursued his bachelor’s in economics from Washington & Jefferson College in 1981 and joined the NFL the following year as an intern in the league office.

Before taking on the commissioner’s role, Goodell spent 24 years working across various football and business operations in the NFL. Under his leadership, the league has witnessed major initiatives aimed at improving player health and safety, better support for retired players, and strengthening the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Goodell has also encouraged diversity in hiring, widened the league’s global reach, and worked intensively on media strategy and modernizing the fan experience. In 2014, he was honored with the Outstanding Civilian Service Award from the U.S. Army for his contributions to the military community. On the personal front, Goodell tied the knot with former Fox News anchor Jane Skinner in 1997. The couple welcomed twin daughters in 2001.

Can Roger Goodell overturn an NFL game result?

Yes, Rule 17 of the NFL’s official rulebook gives the commissioner sole authority to investigate cases of “extraordinarily unfair acts.” In his tenure, Roger Goodell has never used this rule to replay or overturn the result of any NFL game. There have been two incidents when fans expected Goodell to step in, including the 2012 Fail Mary game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks.

During the game, officials made an incorrect touchdown call that helped the Seahawks ‌win the game. Outraged by the move, fans demanded a reversal, but the Commissioner didn’t change his stance. Another one came during the 2018 NFC Championship between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints lost because of a missed pass-interference call. The Saints even filed a lawsuit, but Goodell didn’t give in.

How much authority does Goodell have to alter game results?

Roger Goodell holds significant power within the league, and he’s the man behind making major decisions. Still, his power is not absolute because he ultimately reports to the team owners, the ones who hire the commissioner. His job is to represent both the owners and the league. So, while he has plenty of freedom in most situations, his authority still depends on them.