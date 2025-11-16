What Is Santiago Bernabeu’s Worth? All About Real Madrid C.F.’s Stadium’s Cost, Capacity & More

For years, the famous soccer club Real Madrid C.F. has flaunted its popular stadium, Santiago Bernabeu. However, on November 16, the NFL is landing in Madrid with the week 11 game set between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

Here is everything you need to know about the world-famous stadium.

How much is the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium worth?

In 2025, the Santiago Bernabeu stands as one of the most valuable stadiums in world football. Not just a venue, but a global entertainment landmark! After its massive €1.17 billion (~ $1.25 billion) transformation, experts estimate the Bernabeu’s total value to comfortably exceed €2 billion.

Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez always wanted to show their rich history, tradition, and ambition in their new project. Bernabeu looks futuristic from the outside and is entertaining for someone sitting inside. It can handle a wide range of events from football, concerts, and NBA games to NFL showcases.

How Much Did Real Madrid Spend on the Santiago Bernabéu Renovation?

Real Madrid’s investment in the new Santiago Bernabeu is the product of years of planning, redesigning, and expectations. In late November 2023, the board of directors took a €370 million loan. This pushed the total renovation cost to an enormous €1.17 billion (approximately $1.35 billion).

“The new Bernabéu will change the history of Real Madrid. It is a dream that will shape our destiny,” Perez called the project a defining moment in the history of Real Madrid.

The spending reflects more than construction. It reflects a philosophy that Real Madrid should have the most advanced football stadium in the world, capable of generating massive revenue while showcasing the club’s power and global identity.

What Is Santiago Bernabéu Stadium’s Seating Capacity?

The capacity of the Santiago Bernabéu has been reshaped along with the stadium itself. Before renovation, it comfortably held around 81,000 spectators. But they added 3,000+ new seats during renovation. The new stadium can accommodate approximately 84,000 fans.

The NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Madrid will be played tomorrow at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s part of a broader plan to create a louder, more immersive match-day atmosphere. With more VIP services, it allows Real Madrid to host events at a world-class level. It will definitely help their reputation, making their venue one of the best in Europe.

What New Features and Technologies Are Included in the New Santiago Bernabeu?

The new Santiago Bernabeu is an engineering marvel. The new steel exterior facade has a sleek metallic skin that wraps around the stadium, allowing massive projection displays visible across Madrid. It creates a majestic view for someone walking through the streets.

However, for the hardcore sports fans, the best upgraded feature is the fully retractable roof. They can play games in any weather now. It would make the venue suitable for year-round shows and sports.

The retractable natural turf system is also a great upgrade. It stores the grass underground in a controlled environment. That would help them save their ground from any damage in other events, such as concerts or galas.

The improved fan seating with more clearer view from the stand will also enlighten the fans.

How Much Revenue Does the Santiago Bernabéu Generate Annually?

Before renovation, the Bernabeu had a €150–€200 million yearly revenue from games, museum tours, and events. After renovation, the stadium is projected to be one of the most profitable sports venues globally. Experts expect annual revenue to climb to €300–€400 million. It could go even higher depending on partnerships and global event scheduling.

The new Bernabeu is built to operate 365 days a year. That means more events, more fans, more sponsors, and more global attention. Are you excited to see your favorite football teams play at the infamous Santiago Bernabéu Stadium?