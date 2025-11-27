What Is Savion Williams’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Packers WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Selected as the 87th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Savion Williams is considered one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. The 24-year-old has played in all 11 games so far in his rookie season, showing tremendous potential. Let’s look at his contract, salaries, bonuses, and brand endorsements.

What is Savion Williams’s net worth?

In 2025, Savion Williams’s net worth is estimated to be between $1.2 and $1.5 million. The number is accrued from his rookie contract and a few brand endorsements.

What are Savion Williams’s contract details?

Williams signed a four-year contract worth $6.2 million with the Packers. The agreement includes a $1.2 million signing bonus, the same amount guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1.5 million. After Williams’s contract ends in 2029, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Furthermore, the deal is structured in a way that the wide receiver’s base salary will increase every year.

What is Savion Williams’s salary?

In 2025, Williams will earn a base salary of $840,000 and a signing bonus of $1.2 million. His contract also includes a workout bonus of $3,059, while carrying a cap hit of $1.14 million and a dead cap value of $1.21 million.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $840,000 $304,082 $3,059 $1,147,141 $1,219,387 2026 $1,076,021 $304,082 $50,000 $1,430,103 $912,246 2027 $1,362,042 $304,082 $50,000 $1,716,124 $608,164 2028 1,648,063 $304,082 $50,000 $2,002,145 $304,082

The structure of Williams’ contract reflects the typical scaling of rookie contracts for third-round draft picks in the offensive position.

What are Savion Williams’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Savion Williams has earned approximately $2 million. Most of the amount comes from his rookie NFL contract and the bonuses involved. However, the 24-year-old can expect a steady growth in his earnings with consistent performances on the field.

A look at Savion Williams’s college and professional career

After graduating from Marshall High School in Marshall, Texas, where Williams played quarterback, he committed to the University of Arkansas. However, he changed his decision and enrolled in TCU.

In his true freshman game in 2020, the wide receiver played seven games, mainly as the team’s kick returner. He played six games in his sophomore year and had seven receptions for 71 yards. Williams started all 15 games in his junior year, recording 29 receptions for 392 yards with four touchdowns. In his senior year at TCU, he led the team with 573 yards on 41 receptions and four touchdowns over 11 starts.

Imago Savion Williams – source @ Instagram

After his collegiate career, Williams joined the Packers as the 87th overall pick. In 11 games so far, the wide receiver is recording 10 receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.

What are Savion Williams’s brand endorsements?

There is no publicly disclosed information indicating that Williams has endorsed any brand. The wide receiver just entered the NFL and will make himself more marketable with consistent performances on the field.

Savion Williams’s story from playing high school football to playing the sport professionally is inspirational. The 24-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, and his rookie contract shows the trust the Packers have in him. He has also demonstrated his consistency, perseverance, and a tremendous work ethic in reaching his current position. It won’t be long before he sees a steady rise in his net worth, earnings, and receives endorsement offers from various brands.