What Is Sean Tucker’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Buccaneers RB’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Entering his third season in the NFL, Sean Tucker has established himself as one of the most essential assets for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The running back went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and was subsequently signed by the Buccaneers, a story that reflects his work ethic and consistency. Let’s find out more about his net worth, contracts, salary, and brand endorsements.

What is Sean Tucker’s net worth?

As of 2025, Tucker’s net worth is estimated to be around $2.7 million. The amount is accrued through his contract with the Buccaneers, which includes signing bonuses and performance-based incentives.

What are Sean Tucker’s contract details?

Sean Tucker signed a three-year contract worth $2.69 million in 2023. This involves a base salary of $898,333, and the contract will make him a restricted free agent in 2026. A signing and a workout bonus are also included in Tucker’s contract.

What is Sean Tucker’s salary?

In 2025, Tucker will earn a base salary of $1,030,000 and a workout bonus of $8,820, while carrying a cap hit of $1,040,486 and a dead cap value of $10,486. The contract also stipulates that his base salary will increase every season.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2023 $750,000 $1,666 $751,666 $5,000 2024 $915,000 $1,666 $916,666 $3,334 2025 $1,030,000 $1,666 $8,820 $1,040,486 $10,486

What are Sean Tucker’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Tucker has earned $2.7 million in his NFL career. All the income has come from his contract with the Buccaneers, and he can expect a steady increase in his earnings with consistent on-field performances.

A look at Sean Tucker’s college and professional career

After graduating from Calvert Hall in Towson, Maryland, Tucker committed to Syracuse. He became the starting running back in his freshman season in 2020, and ran for the third-most yards (626 yards) and the second-most yards per game (69.9) in a single season, setting a Syracuse freshman record. His performances earned him the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Running Back of the Week twice.

He broke out in his sophomore year, recording 1,496 rushing yards and finishing fourth-best among all Division I FBS players. His best game of his collegiate career came against Albany, when he recorded 253 yards (132 rushing, 121 receiving) and five touchdowns, becoming the first player in program history to have both 100+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards.

In his final season at Syracuse, he was named to the Second-team All-ACC. However, his college achievements did not initially translate into an NFL opportunity. Tucker went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay signed him as an undrafted free agent, and he made his debut against the Minnesota Vikings, recording five carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 9 yards.

Last season, Tucker was promoted to third-string running back and made appearances in every game. This season, Tucker has 51 carries for 235 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Sean Tucker has had a fantastic start to his NFL career. Furthermore, the 24-year-old still has a long road ahead of him. He has also shown his tremendous potential on the field with the Buccaneers. With consistent on-field performances, fans can expect his net worth to increase as well.