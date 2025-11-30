What Is Simeon Rice’s Net Worth in 2025? Contract, Career Earnings, Endorsements & More About Buccaneers Legend

Simeon Rice is a native of Illinois who grew up to become one of the NFL’s most feared defensive ends. But before joining the global league, Rice honed his game at the University of Illinois while playing for the Fighting Illini. Then, the Arizona Cardinals picked him in 1996, marking the beginning of his iconic NFL career. Now, after years of success on and off the field, where does Simeon Rice’s net worth stand today?

What is Simeon Rice’s net worth?

Simeon Rice boasts a net worth of $20 million as of November 2025, according to celebritynetworth. The amount reflects the player’s success in the league, where he earned multiple accolades in a 12-year career. These include a Super Bowl trophy, multiple Pro Bowls, and the 1996 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Players with careers as long as Rice’s usually enjoy financial stability and build solid net worths. They benefit from multiple contracts, increased pay scales, and incentives that come with performance awards. Even after retirement, veteran players continue to earn from business ventures, coaching, and brand endorsements.

What is Simeon Rice’s contract breakdown?

The first-round pick played with multiple franchises in his career, spanning over a decade. In 1996, Rice signed a four-year, $9.11 million rookie contract with the Cardinals. As part of the deal, the team paid him a massive $6.50 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $2.28 million.

In 2001, the Illinois native joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through a five-year, $28 million deal, which includes $5.6 million average annual salary. After helping the team win a Super Bowl in 2003, he received a two-year contract extension worth $34.76 million. He enjoyed $6 million signing bonus, and his average annual salary also rose to $6.95 million. Moreover, Rice played his final NFL season in 2007 with the Denver Broncos. He received $3 million of the contract amount with a $2.18 million bonus.

What is Simeon Rice’s salary?

Across his NFL career, Rice’s salary increased as he moved to different teams. The player began with the Cardinals in 1996, earning a salary of $2.28 million per year under his rookie contract. Then, his move to the Bay earned him an average annual salary of $5.6 million under his five-year contract. But after the extension, the Buccaneers Ring of Honor’s salary increased to $6.95 million per year.

In 2007, Rice closed his NFL chapter with the Broncos, earning $3 million for the year, according to Spotrac. Here are Rice’s salaries over the years:

Team Year Average Salary Bonuses Arizona Cardinals 1996-2000 $2.28 million $6.50 million Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2001-2006 $5.6 million Denver Broncos 2007 $3 million $2.18 million

What are Simeon Rice’s career earnings?

Rice’s career earnings stand at $54,88 million through 2025, according to Spotrac. His earnings come from his contracts with three different teams–the Cardinals, Broncos, and Buccaneers. By standards, it’s more than many NFL stars earn in their careers, proving his value as a successful pass rusher.

A look at Simeon Rice’s college and professional career

Born on February 24, 1974, in Chicago, Rice began his football career at Mt. Carmel High School as a running back. Then, he shifted toward the defensive side of the game and attended the University of Illinois to advance his career. He rose to fame instantly after sacking Houston quarterback Jimmy Klingler three times in his third game.

Rice finished his first year with a school freshman record by recording nine sacks and became the Big Ten Rookie of the Year. Moving forward, he broke school records again with 16 sacks and earned All-American recognition. In his senior year, he became the Big Ten’s all-time sack leader and caught the NFL’s attention.

Rice entered the 1996 NFL draft as one of the most explosive defensive players in the nation. During his debut year with the Cardinals, he posted 12.5 sacks as a rookie and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Despite some dull seasons in Arizona, Rice continued to deliver for the team. In 2001, he signed a massive deal with the Buccaneers. With the franchise, Rice became one of the most feared pass rushers in football.

His 11 sacks in his first season helped the Buccaneers reach the playoffs. Rice also played a crucial role in the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory the following year, recording two sacks in the final. Over the next few years, he continued posting double-digit sack seasons until a shoulder injury slowed him in 2006. After brief stints with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts in 2007, he retired with 122 career sacks and 389 solo tackles.

What are Simeon Rice’s investments and business ventures?

The Illinois graduate has purchased multiple properties across Riverview, Clearwater Beach, Harbor Island, as well as several foreclosed triplexes, according to the Tribune Herald. He bought them to renovate and resell or rent them under the guidance of real estate consultant Michael Mincberg of Ybor City. Rice’s investments have earned strong returns of around 20 percent. Moreover, one major flip of a dozen Tampa townhomes earned him over $100,000 in profit.

Beyond real estate, he launched his own line of performance undergarments and started a music label to support his younger sister. The NFL legend even studied filmmaking in New York and created a short comedy titled When I Was King, which premiered at the Gasparilla Film Festival.

What are Simeon Rice’s real estate details?

At the time of writing, there’s no viable information on the Super Bowl champion’s real estate or car. Even after bidding farewell to the league years ago, his legacy remains strong.