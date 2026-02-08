What is Stefon Diggs’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with New England Patriots and Career Earnings

The New England Patriots are all set to make their 12th Super Bowl appearance, and the curiosity is brewing about the starters and their financial statuses. The experienced wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a name for himself amid a strong run for the team, and it hasn’t been just about the seventh consecutive 1000-yard season, but a massive paycheck. But how much has he earned throughout 11 professional seasons? Here’s everything to know about his net worth, current salary, bonuses, and more.

What is Stefon Diggs’ net worth?

Stefon Diggs’ net worth is about $60 million as of now, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is the total value of his money, property, and contracts after years of playing in the NFL. Diggs is one of the top wide receivers in football, with over 11,500 career receiving yards and nearly 950 catches in his career. He has been selected to four Pro Bowls, solidifying his status as one of the top-ranked WRs.

Stefon Diggs’ contract breakdown

Stefon Diggs signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots worth about $63.5 million total. He will earn roughly $18.5 million in 2025. This includes a $12 million signing bonus, a $2.9 million base salary, and other bonuses. His 2026 salary jumps to about $20.6 million, though only part of it is fully guaranteed. Diggs can earn extra money through performance incentives that reward him for receptions and yardage. The average annual salary of the deal is around $21.17 million per year.

What is Stefon Diggs’ salary?

Stefon Diggs is currently playing under a contract that pays him through a combined package of base salary and performance-related bonuses. His biggest earnings come from bonuses rather than weekly paychecks. Here are the details:

New England Patriots 2025 $2.9 million base salary $12 million signing bonus, $200,000 workout bonus, about $3.4 million in per-game roster bonuses New England Patriots 2026 $20.6 million base salary $200,000 workout bonus, about $1.7 million in per-game roster bonuses

Diggs’ contract is structured to give him strong upfront money in 2025 and a much higher base salary in 2026. The ongoing season also saw him bag a massive $1 million for reaching a historic mark of 1,000 yards and 80 catches.

Stefon Diggs career earnings

Stefon Diggs has earned a large amount of money over his NFL career by signing several big contracts. He entered the league in 2015 on a rookie deal worth about $2.5 million. This was followed by a five-year, $72 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. He later agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension with the Buffalo Bills, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. Most recently, he signed a deal worth over $60 million with New England. Calculating the sum of these, Diggs’ career contracts add up to well over $150 million in total value.

A look at Stefon Diggs’ college and professional career

Stefon Diggs played college football at the University of Maryland from 2012 to 2014, emerging as a standout wide receiver. He finished with 150 career receptions for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns and therefore ranked second in school history in receiving yards and fourth in receptions. Diggs also excelled on special teams and earned honors like Second-Team All-Big Ten before declaring for the NFL Draft.

This was followed by a selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (146th overall). The Maryland native continued to build his excelled by making history with 13 catches in back-to-back games and eventually helped the Vikings win playoff games, including the famous “Minneapolis Miracle.”

He later played for the Buffalo Bills, becoming the first Bills receiver to reach over 100 catches in a season and set franchise receiving records. The 2025 season saw him surpass 1,000 receiving yards with the Patriots, along with helping the team reach Super Bowl LX. The achievement will also mark his first Super Bowl appearance.

Imago Credits-Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What are the brands endorsed by Stefon Diggs?

Along with multiplying his paycheck through 11 seasons, Diggs also grew his portfolio in the world of brand endorsements. From Jordan Brand to Verizon and EA Sports, the list goes on. Here’s everything about it:

Jordan Brand Footwear & apparel deal 2021 Verizon Commercial & media campaigns 2020 EA Sports Madden NFL promotions 2020 Activision Gaming & lifestyle sponsorship 2020 Dick’s Sporting Goods Retail & athlete marketing 2019 SAXX Lifestyle campaign partner 2021

Stefon Diggs’ investments and business ventures

Diggs used his on-field success to build a diverse endorsement portfolio combining athletic brands, technology companies, gaming sponsors, retail partners, and lifestyle campaigns. This helps him bag roughly $2.5 million per year in off-field earnings.

Stefon Diggs didn’t just earn money on the field but also grew financially smart by investing it across various domains. The wide receiver has stakes in startups like Mad Rabbit, a personal care brand, and has also launched his own luxury fashion label, Liem Homme. The idea emerged with an aim to turn his interest into a business venture. Some reports also mention a food brand called Diggs 14 (hot sauce and dressing).

What cars does Stefon Diggs own?

Stefon Diggs is known for living a relatively private but high-end lifestyle. He owns a luxury home in Maryland, where he spends the offseason. The property features custom interiors and personal design touches. He is also open about his love for cars and has built a high-value collection, including both luxury and performance vehicles. His garage is estimated to be worth around $1 million or more.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG ~$200,000 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG ~$180,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith ~$330,000 Porsche 911 GT3 RS ~$220,000

Other exotic cars, like a Porsche GT3 RS, and rumors of globally renowned sports vehicles like Ferrari and Lamborghini have been linked to him across social media platforms. However, exact ownership details aren’t fully disclosed.