What is Tez Johnson’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL WR

Tez Johnson has made a big name for himself just weeks after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Currently ranked 45th in Fantasy Football Week 11 listings, the wide receiver from Pinson, Alabama, has delivered impressive performances, earning praise from head coach Todd Bowles and the entire team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alongside his rapid rise on the field, the young star has also seen a significant boost in his financial standing. Here’s everything you need to know about his net worth, current salary, contract details, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Tez Johnson’s net worth?

Tez Johnson’s current net worth is around $250,000 (estimated), as reported by Mamumbe.com. The 23-year-old cherished a major break in his career as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him during the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Tez Johnson’s contract breakdown

Johnson signed a four-year contract worth approximately $4.323 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Under the deal, he is set to earn an average annual salary of around $1.081 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the 2025 season, he is currently receiving a base salary of $840,000, along with a signing bonus of approximately $123,940 and a workout bonus of $4,830. His cap hit for the year stands at roughly $875,815.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tez Johnson (@tezmania15) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The ongoing partnership is structured as a rookie-level contract, featuring modest guaranteed money and manageable cap figures. The low signing bonus further enhances his flexibility within the team’s roster plans. On the other hand, the organization faces minimal dead cap implications should they choose to move on.

What is Tez Johnson’s salary?

Tez Johnson is under a rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The deal is set to last for four years at about $4.323 million total. His guaranteed signing bonus is $123,940, and his base salary falls around typical rookie-scale levels. Here’s a detailed overview of his salary, year-by-year:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 $840,000 $123,940 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 $1,005,000 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2027 $1,120,000 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2028 $1,235,000 —

Tez Johnson’s career earnings

Tez Johnson has officially earned $123,940 USD from his rookie contract. The figure comes from his guaranteed signing bonus in his four-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, worth up to $4,323,940 USD. This includes the $123,940 signing bonus plus the projected base salaries for 2025 through 2028 ($963,940 + $1,005,000 + $1,120,000 + $1,235,000), totaling $4,323,940.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Tez Johnson’s college and professional career

Tez Johnson played college football for the Troy Trojans and the Oregon Ducks. His time at Troy saw him make his mark early with strong catch numbers and return work. He racked up 310 receptions for 3,889 yards and around 30 touchdowns in his college career at Oregon.

He also earned a school record for receptions in a season with 86 in 2023, and followed up with 83 catches, 898 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

The ongoing season acted as a turning point in Johnson’s career as he got selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round, 235th overall, of the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite being considered undersized at 5′10″ and around 154 pounds, he has already started proving wonders, with 19 receptions for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns.

As the season progresses towards Week 11, it still remains to be seen how the young champ shapes his career.