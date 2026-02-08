What Is the Most Expensive Super Bowl LX Commercial? Costs, Economics, Ad Slots & More

Essentials Inside The Story Super Bowl LX ad prices have hit a new level

From Budweiser to Amazon, the biggest names keep pushing the limits with celebrity-filled, high-production commercials

Super Bowl ads have turned into cultural moments

Super Bowl commercials are now almost as popular as the game itself. This year’s Super Bowl LX is all set to be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026, between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Over the years, the cost of the Super Bowl ad has boomed.

In 1967, the ad cost was $37,500, which now runs into millions for just 30 seconds of ad. Primary brands like Budweiser, Dunkin’, and e.l.f. Cosmetics are spending millions to secure prime spots during the Super Bowl. However, fans are always eager to know which commercial will be the most expensive and why companies invest in Super Bowl commercials so aggressively. Here are all the answers:

How much does the most expensive Super Bowl LX commercial cost?

For Super Bowl LX, the average 30-second commercial costs around $8 million or more because of the high demand and limited slots.

NBCUniversal, which will broadcast the game, confirmed it sold out its inventory days before the NFL season even began in 2025. Companies like Budweiser, Dunkin’, and e.l.f. Cosmetics are investing heavily to ensure their commercials reach the massive Super Bowl audience.

Which commercial is the most expensive ever?

The most popular and expensive Super Bowl commercial ever was in 2022. Amazon’s “Mind Read” ad, which featured Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, cost approximately $26 million, and it was a high-budget effort to promote Amazon’s Alexa.

The major factors that influence the price of an ad are celebrity appearances, high-quality production, and prime slots.

What are the most iconic and expensive Super Bowl commercials in history?

Some of the most iconic and expensive Super Bowl commercials in recent years include Alexa’s “Mind Reader” (2022) at $26 million, General Motors’ “No Way Norway” (2021) and Cadillac’s “Scissor Hands Free” (2021), both at $22 million, and Google’s “Loretta” (2020) at $16.8 million. These high-cost ads combined storytelling, celebrities, and production value to leave a lasting impression.

Why brands pay so much for Super Bowl ads?

The reasoning is simple: exposure. Super Bowl LIX drew 127.7 million viewers, with a peak of 137.7 million in the second quarter. Such a massive audience gives advertisers unmatched brand awareness. Celebrities and high-quality productions further enhance the value. Ads also serve additional goals, such as building a fanbase for new ventures, like Cadillac’s Formula 1 team, or promoting upcoming movies and tech products.

How are Super Bowl ad slots priced and sold?

Super Bowl ad prices depend on demand and limited slots. The average 30-second spot cost this year is $8 million, with some reaching $10 million or more. NBCUniversal sold out its inventory early. Tech and AI companies, like Google, Amazon, and Squarespace, are an increasing presence, while food, retail, and movie trailers also secure key advertising spots for maximum exposure.

How do Super Bowl LX commercial costs compare to previous years?

This year, a 30-second Super Bowl LX commercial costs around $8 million, with some brands paying close to $10 million. Last year, the average price was about $5.5–6 million, showing a significant increase. Growing audiences, celebrity appearances, and rising tech and AI advertisers continue to push Super Bowl ad costs higher each year.

Super Bowl commercials are more than ads; they are cultural events. High costs reflect huge audiences, star power, and elaborate production. Tech, AI, and entertainment campaigns push prices higher each year. For fans, the commercials are as exciting as the game itself, combining humor and spectacle and featuring their favorite celebrities’ performances.