What Is the Super Bowl LX Coin Made Of? Material, Cost, Weight, History & More About the Coin Toss for Patriots-Seahawks

Essentials Inside The Story Before the first snap, Super Bowl LX's coin toss carries history, symbolism, and serious value

The coin itself isn't ordinary; its design, materials, and legacy reflect decades of Super Bowl tradition

From collectors to fans, this small piece of metal plays a big role for the football world

The Super Bowl may last four quarters, but the first swing happens before the official kickoff with a coin toss in the air. Super Bowl LX will kick off similarly in a thunderous atmosphere at Levi’s Stadium, with either the New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks adding another feather to the crown.

A Super Bowl coin is no ordinary coin. It carries a significant price tag, rooted in a long-standing tradition and history. Let’s take a close look at the Super Bowl LX coin: its cost, historical significance, and more.

What Is Super Bowl LX Coin Made Of?

For decades, Highland Mint in Melbourne, Florida, has been the name behind these coins, going all the way back to the early ’90s. In fact, the tradition started with Super Bowl XXVIII between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills. This time, though, things look slightly different.

Instead of creating a brand-new design from scratch, Highland Mint is modifying a special coin supplied by the NFL. With the country celebrating its 250th anniversary, Super Bowl LX carries extra meaning, blending a long-standing football tradition with a major national milestone.

The base metal of the flipping coin is copper, which is then fine silver-plated with selective 24-karat gold highlights. At the size of a silver dollar, the coin’s total diameter is 1.5 inches or 39mm.

What is the Weight of the Super Bowl Coin?

The official Super Bowl coins, made by The Highland Mint, usually weigh about 1 ounce. Hence, the Super Bowl LX coin that will be used in the Patriots versus Seahawks game is expected to be nearly the same weight.

How Much Does a Super Bowl Coin Cost?

The cost of a Super Bowl coin depends on several factors: whether it’s a replica or the original used in an actual game. As per the Highland Mint website, the replicas come at various prices, starting from $49.99 to $69.99. While it’s the basic cost of a single replica, a collection of multiple coins could range between $99.99 to $5000. The Super Bowl LX two-tone gold and silver replica coin is priced at $99.99.

The company has sold about 10,000 replica Super Bowl coins to the public. However, its actual manufacturing cost per unit is confidential to the Highlight Mint.

Super Bowl Coin History

While a coin has been used in football games since 1892, it began getting attention almost a century later. The Super Bowl toss has evolved into an important landmark of the game, aside from the halftime show. In the initial days of the Super Bowl, it was a low-key event done by either the game officials or team captains. However, it changed in 1978 when Red Grange, the Chicago Bears legend, became the first notable name to flip the coin and kickstart the game.

With each passing year, the Super Bowl coin flip emerged as an unexpectedly important factor that received people’s attention. In 1985, Ronald Reagan became the first sitting US president to flip the coin at Super XIX, but virtually from the White House through a live satellite.

Now, the tradition is still followed today, with important names flipping the coin every Super Bowl. For this year, it’s not confirmed yet who will be in charge of flipping the coin. As the game takes place on the San Francisco 49ers‘ home turf, their legendary quarterback Joe Montana is emerging as a frontrunner along with the Patriots’ icon Tom Brady.

Can Fans Buy the Super Bowl Coin?

Yes, fans can purchase Super Bowl coins easily from the Highland Mint’s official website, with pricing starting from $49.99.