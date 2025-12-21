What Is Tom Kennedy’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Lions WR’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Tom Kennedy’s net worth?

is a wide receiver playing for theThe WR is famed to have a distinct experience being a professional lacrosse player before he decided to pursue football, and seven seasons of battling to earn an active roster spot in Detroit. As he grows more in the NFL, fans want to know more about his net worth, salary, and learn about his journey till now.

​When discussing the net worth of Tom Kennedy in 2025, the figure is expected to lie within the range of $1 million and 1.5 million. This valuation has been calculated based on his career earnings in the NFL, both in active and practice roster game pay and injury settlement, which have been calculated in a combination of six seasons in total.

Although he has not signed huge multi-year contracts like typical superstar receivers, he has been able to establish a secure financial base by remaining employed with the

What are Tom Kennedy’s contract breakdown details?

Detroit Lions organization, be it on the active roster or practice squad.

​As of late 2025, Tom Kennedy is under a 1-year contract with the Detroit Lions valued at $1,100,000. This contract that he signed in the season does not contain any assured money upon signing, and his earnings would be fully reliant on his position on the roster every week.

The contract terms show that the player has a “split” kind of nature in his line of work. He will receive a base salary at the rate of $1.1 million per year, in case he is on the active roster, whereas his remuneration is much less ( between $17,500 and $22,000 per week in the case of veterans, with his experience).

In 2026, he will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA), giving the Lions the right to match any offers he receives from other teams.

What are Tom Kennedy’s salary details?

​Overall, Tom Kennedy has already made a total of $2,444,797 throughout his career in the NFL, and all of that was earned during his tenure at the Detroit Lions since 2019.

Team Year Salary Detroit Lions 2025 $1,100,000 Detroit Lions 2023 $940,000

A Look at Tom Kennedy’s college and professional career

​One of the most unique stories in the league is the journey of Tom Kennedy into the NFL. He went to Bryant University, where he was a two-sport athlete, playing football and lacrosse.

Amazingly, he was a professional lacrosse player with the Boston Cannons in the Major League Lacrosse (MLL) when he decided to go back to football and have one more season in college.

At Bryant, he was an outstanding wide receiver, and he played with his quickness and toughness, the qualities he had developed on the lacrosse field.

Professionally, Kennedy went undrafted in 2019 but signed with the Detroit Lions, where he has remained a fixture ever since. He is known as

in the locker room, famously stepping up in 2022 to catch a 75-yard touchdown pass and even throwing a touchdown pass on a trick play.

By December 2025, he had played in multiple seasons, recording stats like 4 receptions for 36 yards in his 2025 active stint. His career is defined by his persistence, constantly bouncing between the practice squad and active roster to contribute whenever his number is called.

Tom Kennedy is the embodiment of middle-income NFL players: those who have to struggle to earn their place on the team every week. Having earned more than $2.4 million in a career and a net worth of an estimated amount of over $1 million, he has made a long-shot undrafted career a viable profession.