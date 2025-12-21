What Is Tommy Tremble’s Net Worth In 2025? Career Earnings, Contract, Salary & More About Panthers TE

When the Carolina Panthers picked Notre Dame’s very own tight end Tommy Tremble during the 2021 NFL Draft, they offered him a massive contract. After playing for them for three years, the tight end was re-signed with the Panthers, following a contract, double the size of the first one. These two contracts have heavily contributed to him becoming a multi-millionaire at just 25-years-old.

What is Tommy Tremble’s net worth?

According to Salary Sport, Tommy Tremble has a net worth of $6,710,647 as of December 2025. Tommy is in his fifth season as a professional football player and has accumulated millions. If he continues playing at the high-levels, crossing the $10 million mark won’t take him much time. He also has three agents, Edward Berry, Patrick Collins, and Jimmy Sexton, from CAA Football, who manage all of his affairs, including financial ones ,too.

What are Tommy Tremble’s contract breakdown details?

The Carolina Panthers re-signed Tommy Tremble on March 8, 2025, offering him a two-year contract, valued at $10.5 million. He will get a $4 million signing bonus and $8 million guaranteed. Based on his contract, his annual salary will come down to $5.25 million. The tight end will also receive bonuses based on certain milestones. Here isa breakdown of his incentives and what will trigger them.

Cause Value Per Game Active Bonus $30,000 ($510,000) 50% Snaps + Playoff Berth $750,000 60% Snaps + Playoff Berth $750,000 40 Receptions $250,000 50 Receptions $250,000 60 Receptions $250,000 400 Receiving Yards $250,000 500 Receiving Yards $250,000

What is Tommy Tremble’s salary breakdown?

Tommy Tremble’s present salary is $1,170,000, which is more than 58% decrease from his previous salary of $2,839,213. However, next year, his salary will increase to $3,670,000, a 300% increase from his present salary. Apart from these, he will also receive various. Here is a full breakdown of his salary structure.

Team Year Salary Bonus Carolina Panthers 2021 $660,000 $235,715 Carolina Panthers 2022 $825,000 $294,644 Carolina Panthers 2023 $940,000 $403,573 Carolina Panthers 2024 $2,839,213 $512,502 Carolina Panthers 2025 $1,170,000 $2,830,000 Carolina Panthers 2026 $3,670,000 $2,830,000 Total $10,104,213 $7,106,434

What are Tommy Tremble’s career earnings?

According to Spotrac, Tommy Tremble’s career earnings stand at $12,888,938. All of it has been accumulated from his two Carolina Panthers contracts. The number will further increase if he receives another contract in the 2026 season.

A look back on Tommy Tremble’s college and professional career

Tommy Tremble attended Notre Dame from 2018 to 2020, before entering the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2019, he played 13 games, starting 7 of them. He recorded 16 receptions for 183 yards and four touchdowns. In his final season, he played 12 games and started 9 of them. The TE made 19 catches for 218 yards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Tremble (@tommy_tremble) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

For the Carolina Panthers, Tommy Tremble made 107 receptions for 981 yards and 10 touchdowns, as of 2025.

What are Tommy Tremble’s brand endorsements?

As of December 2025, Tommy Tremble does not have any brand endorsements.

The 25-year-old tight end is still pretty early in his career. He still has a long way to go. So, it is amazing to think that he is already a millionaire at such a young age. While most people of his age are starting their careers, he has earned more than they ever will. That is not all; if he keeps performing, he will also receive brand endorsement deals, which will further add to his net worth and career earnings.