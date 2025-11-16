What Is Tony Pollard’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL RB’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

From a dynamic backup in Dallas to the lead back in Tennessee, Tony Pollard’s journey has been as lucrative as it has been electric, fundamentally changing his financial standing in the league. How does a fourth-round pick transform into one of the NFL’s multi-millionaire running backs? For Tony Pollard, the answer lies in versatility and a pivotal move to Tennessee.

What is Tony Pollard’s net worth in 2025?

Pollard’s net worth is approximately $35.8 million in 2025. The running back for the Titans has earned this amount after his multi-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys ended. Furthermore, it also includes various incentives and bonuses that Pollard accrued with his strong on-field performance.

Tony Pollard’s contract

Pollard signed a three-year contract with the Titans last year. In 2025, he will earn a base salary of $5.9 million, while carrying a cap hit of $8,478,820 and a dead cap value of $7 million. The base salary is a significant increase from last year’s $1.49 million. Also, the contract includes a signing bonus, a roster/GM bonus, and a workout bonus. His contract will end in 2027, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

What is Tony Pollard’s salary?

The three-year contract signed by Pollard is worth approximately $21.75 million. It includes a $6,000,000 signing bonus, $10,490,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $7.25 million. Here’s a breakdown of his three-year contract.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Roster/GM Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2024 $1,490,000 $2,000,000 – $510,000 $4,000,000 $10,490,000 2025 $5,990,000 $2,000,000 $8,820 $480,000 $8,478,820 $7,008,820 2026 $6,740,000 $2,000,000 – $510,000 $9,250,000 $2,000,000

His salary not only features a base salary that increases every season, but also per-game bonuses that he could attain after meeting specific incentives, such as yardage, receptions, and recognitions like the Pro Bowl.

Tony Pollard’s career earnings

Pollard entered his seventh season in the NFL. After five years with the Cowboys and his second year with the Titans, the 28-year-old has earned $28,565,978 up until 2025. These have come from his NFL contracts, bonuses, and guaranteed amounts. Furthermore, Pollard’s consistency on the field has enabled him to negotiate agreements and increase his earnings.

Tony Pollard’s brand endorsements

Year Brand 2023 Chili’s 2023 Ascent Protein 2023 Q-Collar 2022 Invisalign

Apart from these, Pollard also has some paid partnerships on his Instagram account with brands such as Whataburger, Jimmy Dean, and more.

A Look at Tony Pollard’s college and professional career

After graduating from Melrose High School in Memphis, Tennessee, Pollard accepted a football scholarship from the University of Memphis. However, as a redshirt freshman, Pollard only appeared in 13 games and started seven. He had 29 receptions for 298 yards, 31 carries for 159 yards, and three touchdowns. His performances earned him the American Athletic Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year, a feat he earned again in his sophomore year.

His sophomore year in 2017 saw him with 36 receptions for 536 yards, 30 carries for 230 yards, and six touchdowns. Furthermore, he broke the school record 40-yard average per kickoff return with 22 for 881 yards and four touchdowns.

Tony continued his excellent performances in his junior year, recording 78 carries for 552 yards, 39 receptions for 458 yards, and ten touchdowns with one kickoff return for a touchdown. In their match against Wake Forest, Pollard recorded 318 all-purpose yards (209 on kickoff returns) and one rushing touchdown in the 2018 Birmingham Bowl.

He declared for the 2019 NFL Draft as one of the nation’s best kickoff return specialists and was added to the 2019 North Senior Bowl roster. Tony Pollard also tied an FBS record with seven career kick-return touchdowns, 87 kickoff returns, 2,616 kickoff return yards, 30.1 kick-return average, and 4,680 all-purpose yards, finishing either first or second in his school.

Pollard was selected as the 128th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys. His rookie season saw him record 86 carries for 455 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, with 15 receptions for 107 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown, as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott. In his second season in the NFL, Pollard recorded 132 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns to help his team secure a 41–33 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Even while backing up a star like Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard’s efficiency was undeniable, turning just 101 carries into 435 yards and proving he was ready for a larger role.

He continued to improve and show consistency in his game, finishing the 2021 season with 130 carries for 719 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, in addition to 39 receptions for 337 receiving yards across 15 games. One of the most memorable matches of Pollard’s career came in the 2022 season, against the Minnesota Vikings. The running back earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week 11, recording 80 rushing yards, and six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in a 40–3.

In his last season with the Cowboys, Pollard received the franchise tag and had 252 carries for 1,005 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns to go with 55 receptions for 311 receiving yards. Last year, he signed a three-year contract with the Titans. He recorded 260 carries for a career-high 1,079 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 41 receptions for 238 receiving yards.

Pollard’s story is an example of excellent work ethic and consistency, demonstrating that on-field performances can contribute to off-field earnings. He is still 28 years old and has a bright future ahead of him. His Titans’ contract is set to expire at the end of next season, after which he will be eligible for an extension or a new contract with a different team. Pollard’s NFL future looks bright as he continues to create his legacy in the game.