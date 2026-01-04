What Is Tre Tucker’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Raiders WR’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

Tremonie “Tre” Tucker is a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders who has slowly grown into an important part of the team’s offense. Drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Tucker is popular for his speed, versatility, and big-play ability. As his role has increased with the Raiders, fans are now curious about Tre Tucker’s net worth and how much he earns from football and endorsements.

What is Tre Tucker’s net worth?

Tre Tucker’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $2.5 million to $3 million. To break it down, his net worth comes mainly from his NFL rookie contract, signing bonus, and limited brand deals. While his full contract is worth over $5.3 million, players do not take home the full amount due to taxes, agent fees, and living costs. By the 2026 season, Tucker will have earned most of his guaranteed money and yearly salaries, which places his net worth comfortably in the mid-million range. As a young receiver still on his rookie deal, his wealth is expected to grow more if he secures a second NFL contract.

What is Tre Tucker’s contract breakdown?

Tre Tucker signed a four-year rookie contract worth $5,304,084 with the Las Vegas Raiders after being selected 100th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The deal includes a signing bonus of $857,516, which is also fully guaranteed. His contract runs through the 2026 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

The structure of the contract is simple and typical for a third-round pick. Tucker earns a base salary each year, along with a portion of his signing bonus paid annually for salary cap purposes. His average yearly salary under this deal is $1,326,021, giving him a stable income early in his NFL career while he works toward a bigger future contract.

What is Tre Tucker’s salary?

Tre Tucker’s salary increases each season as part of his rookie contract. In 2024, he earned just under $1 million in base salary, with stable raises planned through 2026. His earnings come mostly from base salary, while the signing bonus is spread across the contract years.

Team Year Salary Bonus Las Vegas Raiders 2023 $750,000 $214,379 Las Vegas Raiders 2024 $991,095 $214,379 Las Vegas Raiders 2025 $1,232,189 $214,379 Las Vegas Raiders 2026 $1,473,284 $214,379

By the 2026 season, Tucker will be earning his highest base salary under the rookie deal. His total cash earnings rise each year, reflecting his growing role with the team.

What are Tre Tucker’s career earnings?

As of the start of the 2024 season, Tre Tucker had already earned around $2.59 million from his NFL contract. By the end of the 2026 season, he is expected to collect close to the full $5.3 million contract value in gross earnings. This amount includes base salaries and his signing bonus.

These career earnings place Tucker in a strong financial position for a young NFL receiver. If he continues to perform well, his next contract could be worth much more than his rookie deal, which would significantly raise his lifetime earnings.

A look at Tre Tucker’s college and professional career

Tre Tucker played college football at the University of Cincinnati, where he developed into a reliable wide receiver and return specialist. Over his college career, he recorded 111 receptions for 1,425 yards and eight touchdowns. He also earned All-AAC honors and stood out for his speed and athleticism. Before college, Tucker starred at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Ohio. He was not only a key football player but also an elite track athlete, winning six Ohio state championships and breaking multiple school records.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Tucker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft using a pick acquired in the Darren Waller trade. As a rookie, he recorded 19 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns, including a memorable two-touchdown game against the Chargers.

In the 2024 season, Tucker took a big step forward, posting 47 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns while starting most games. In 2025, he opened the season as a starting receiver and had a breakout performance in Week 3 with eight catches, 145 yards, and three touchdowns, showing his potential as a long-term weapon.

What are Tre Tucker’s brand endorsements?

Tre Tucker’s endorsement portfolio is still small but growing. His most notable brand partnership so far is with Raising Cane’s, a popular fast-food chain known for chicken fingers. This deal adds extra income to his football salary and boosts his public profile.

Raising Cane’s has worked with several athletes, and Tucker fits the brand’s young and energetic image. While he does not yet have multiple major endorsements, his increasing role with the Raiders could lead to more deals in the future, especially if his on-field production continues to rise.

Tre Tucker’s net worth in 2026 reflects the steady rise of a young NFL receiver building his career the right way. With a rookie contract worth over $5.3 million, growing playing time, and early endorsement success, Tucker is financially secure and well-positioned for the future. His real earning power will come with his next contract, but for now, he remains a strong example of how patience, performance, and consistency can lead to long-term success in the NFL.