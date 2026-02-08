What is TreVeyon Henderson’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Patriots RB’s Contract, Salary, Career Earnings & More

TreVeyon Henderson didn’t just join the New England Patriots; he detonated on the scene, and his rookie contract is already looking like a bargain. Known for his explosive play, agility, and exceptional passing ability, he has recorded a total of 968 rushing yards along with 9 touchdowns in his first NFL season. Beyond his impressive numbers on the gridiron, let’s have a look at the Patriots star’s net worth, salary, and more.

What is TreVeyon Henderson’s net worth?

TreVeyon Henderson’s net worth is approximately $5 million, although the exact number isn’t publicly available. Picked in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he is still in his rookie season. It’s a remarkable number for a new NFL player.

While he has played college football for four years, his NFL contract has largely contributed to his total net worth. As he grows and demonstrates his potential in the upcoming seasons, his net worth is expected to grow significantly.

What is TreVeyon Henderson’s contract breakdown?

TreVeyon Henderson signed a four-year rookie contract in 2025, meaning the deal would be valid till the end of the 2028 season. The total contract is valued at $11,143, 234, and his average yearly pay is $2,785,809. The running back contract offers full guaranteed money at $11,143,234, including a signing bonus of $4,744,168.

The dead cap for Henderson’s contracts amounts to $11148,391— a number more than the total contract value. In the 2026 season, it will be $9,117,192. The dead cap will be $6,584,639 and $3,545,575 in the final two years of the contract.

What is TreVeyon Henderson’s salary?

While TreVeyon Henderson’s contract value exceeds $11 million, he received a base NFL salary of $840,000 in the 2025 season, which included a signing bonus proration of $1,186,042. He received a workout bonus of $5,157, taking the total rookie year income to $2,031,199. His base salary will be $1,346,511 in 2026 with a signing bonus of $1,186,042, which would take the projected income to $2,532,553.

The running back’s third-year base salary is set to be $1,853,022 with the equal signing proration of $1,186,042, meaning the cap hit will see a half-million increase. In the final year of the contract, Henderson’s base salary will be the highest in his NFL career at $2,359,533. Additionally, he will receive the same signing proration, totalling the cap hit to $3,545,575.

Team Year Salary Bonuses New England Patriots 2026 $1,346,511 $1,186,042 New England Patriots 2027 $1,853,022 $1,186,042 New England Patriots 2028 $2,359,533 $1,186,042

What are TreVeyon Henderson’s career earnings?

TreVeyon Henderson’s total career earnings are approximately $5,589,325 after the completion of the rookie season with the New England Patriots. His NFL contract accounts for most of his total earnings. The 23-year-old played collegiate football for Ohio State, which also contributed to his total earnings.

At the end of his current contract, his total career earnings should exceed $11 million. Given Henderson’s consistency and efficiency in the Patriots’ offense, he may cash in with a lucrative contract extension in the future.

A look at TreVeyon Henderson’s college and professional career

TreVeyon Henderson began his college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, playing four seasons from 2021 to 2024 before landing an NFL deal with the New England Patriots. Henderson was one of the most prolific running backs in Ohio State history, as he was the team captain in 2024 and led them to the 2024 College Football Playoffs National Championship. With 3,761 rushing yards, he ranked in the top five of Ohio State’s greatest rushers. During his time there, the running back recorded the third-highest (48) number of touchdowns in Ohio State history.

Upon his arrival at the New England Patriots, Henderson became a reliable weapon for Mike Vrabel, starting all regular games this season— a feat not many rookies attain. As he put up impressive numbers this season, he earned a spot on the PEWa All-Rookie Team in the 2025 season. Moreover, he is playing the Super Bowl in his first professional season.

What are TreVeyon Henderson’s brand endorsements?

TreVeyon Henderson was a standout performer for Ohio State in college football. During his time there, he already had NIL deals with several notable brands. The Ohio State offensive line, including TreVeyon Henderson, did a promotional video with Chipotle. He collaborated with brands like Arby’s, Gen Wealth One, American Eagle Outfitters, Kane Footwear, Klarna, and more through NIL deals.

Playing his rookie NFL season, TreVeyon Henderson doesn’t have any major endorsements yet. But on his Instagram, he has associated with brands like A-Game and Bounty Paper Towels.