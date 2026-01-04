What Is Ty Chandler’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL RB

Ty Chandler’s NFL journey is not about hype but about patience, timing, and hard work. From the college hustle to earning snaps with the Minnesota Vikings, he has quietly built a solid career. As his role grows, many fans now ask one simple question: how much is Ty Chandler really worth?

What is Ty Chandler’s net worth?

Ty Chandler’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be between $1.5 million and $2 million. In simple terms, this money comes mostly from his rookie NFL contract, yearly salaries, and his signing bonus with the Minnesota Vikings.

He is not a superstar with massive deals yet, but he has earned steady money since entering the league in 2022. After taxes, agent fees, and training costs, his take-home amount is lower than the contract total. Still, for a fifth-round pick, Ty Chandler’s net worth shows he has done well early in his NFL career.

What is Ty Chandler’s contract breakdown?

Ty Chandler signed a four-year, $3,958,840 rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. The deal included a $298,840 signing bonus, which was fully guaranteed and paid upfront. His average yearly salary under the contract comes out to $989,710.

Like most rookie contracts, his pay increases each season. The Vikings structured the deal to keep the cap hit low early while giving Chandler a chance to grow into a bigger role. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, which means his next contract will depend heavily on his performance and health.

What is Ty Chandler’s salary?

For the 2025 NFL season, Ty Chandler earns a base salary of $1,100,000. On top of that, he also receives a workout bonus of $8,820. His total cap hit for the Vikings in 2025 is $1,183,530, which is reasonable for a rotational running back.

His salary has gone up every year since entering the league, which is normal for rookie deals. While this is not elite running back money, it is solid pay for a player still fighting for long-term stability. His 2026 season will be key, as he plays for his next contract.

Team Year Salary Bonus Minnesota Vikings 2022 $536,947 $74,710 Minnesota Vikings 2023 $870,000 $74,710 Minnesota Vikings 2024 $985,000 $74,710 Minnesota Vikings 2025 $1,100,000 $74,710

What are Ty Chandler’s career earnings?

As of the end of the 2025 season, Ty Chandler has earned an estimated $3.9 million in total career earnings. This includes his signing bonus and yearly salaries with the Minnesota Vikings.

His earnings breakdown shows steady growth each season, starting under $1 million in his rookie year and crossing the $1.1 million mark in 2025. While injuries have slowed his momentum at times, his career earnings still reflect a successful entry into the NFL. His next deal could double his total earnings if he secures a strong role.

A look at Ty Chandler’s college and professional career

Ty Chandler began his college football journey at the University of Tennessee, where he played from 2017 to 2020. Over four seasons with the Volunteers, Chandler developed into a dependable running back known for his speed and versatility. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards during his Tennessee career and proved he could contribute as a receiver as well.

Imago Ty Chandler at University of North Carolina

One of his key moments came when he scored receiving touchdowns in three straight games, becoming the first Tennessee running back to do so. His ability to impact the game in multiple ways made him a valuable part of the offense. Ahead of the 2021 season, Chandler transferred to the University of North Carolina to boost his NFL draft stock. The move paid off. Playing in a strong UNC offense, he rushed for 1,092 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. Chandler’s vision, burst, and big-play ability stood out, and his performance earned him Second-Team All-ACC honors. His one season with the Tar Heels helped him gain national attention.

Chandler was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. His rookie season was limited due to injury, but he stayed patient. In 2023, he took a step forward, appearing in all 17 games and rushing for 461 yards with three touchdowns, showing steady growth at the NFL level.

What are the brands endorsed by Ty Chandler?

Ty Chandler does not have many public endorsement deals at this stage of his career. Unlike star players, he keeps a low profile off the field, and there is limited public information about major sponsorships. However, he has done two confirmed Instagram collaborations. In September 2024, Chandler partnered with Spavia Day Spa, where he promoted cupping massage therapy for muscle recovery and relaxation. The post focused on athlete wellness and recovery.

Imago Ty Chandler with Spavia Day Spa

Earlier, in February 2025, he teamed up with Step One Foods for Heart Health Month. In that post, Chandler helped raise awareness about heart disease and promoted heart-healthy food products. Aside from these, there are no known long-term endorsement deals on record.

Ty Chandler’s net worth may not grab headlines yet, but it reflects a player who has earned everything step by step. His NFL career has had ups and downs, but his contract, salary growth, and steady earnings show real progress. With free agency coming in 2026, the next chapter could define both his career and his financial future.