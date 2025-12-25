What Is Tyler Guyton’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Cowboys OT’s Career Earnings, Salary, Contract & More

Tyler Guyton is a young offensive lineman making noise in the NFL. Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, he quickly became an important name to watch. Tyler comes with a strong rookie contract and a bright future ahead. Fans are curious about his financial and career growth. So, let’s get right into it.

What is Tyler Guyton’s net worth in 2025?

Tyler Guyton is believed to have a net worth between $6 million and $8 million in 2025. This number mainly comes from his rookie NFL contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Since Guyton is still early in his career, most of his net worth is tied to guaranteed money, signing bonuses, and yearly salaries rather than big endorsements or investments.

In 2024, Tyler Guyton signed a four-year rookie deal worth $13.15 million, and the full amount is guaranteed. That alone puts him in a strong financial position at just 24 years old. A big part of his wealth comes from a $6.38 million signing bonus, which he received soon after joining the league.

What is Tyler Guyton’s contract breakdown?

Tyler Guyton is currently on his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The deal runs for four years (2024–2028) and is worth $13,155,806. The contract includes:

Signing Bonus: $6,387,860

Guaranteed Money: $13,155,806

Average Salary: $3,288,952 per year

Every dollar of the contract is guaranteed, which gives Guyton strong financial security early in his NFL career. The Cowboys also hold a fifth-year option, which could extend his stay if he performs well in the game.

If Guyton develops into a top left tackle, this rookie deal could set him up for a much bigger contract in the future.

What is Tyler Guyton’s salary?

For the 2025 NFL season, Tyler Guyton will earn a solid paycheck as part of his second year in the league.

Team Year Salary Bonus Dallas Cowboys 2024 $795,000 $1,596,965 Dallas Cowboys 2025 $1,392,991 $1,596,965 Dallas Cowboys 2026 $1,990,982 $1,596,965 Dallas Cowboys 2027 $2,588,973 $1,596,965

As the years go on, his base salary increases steadily, showing how rookie contracts are structured to grow over time.

What are Tyler Guyton’s career earnings?

As of 2025, Tyler Guyton’s total career earnings stand at $8,585,301.

This amount includes:

His signing bonus

Base salaries from the 2024 and 2025 seasons

Workout bonuses

Since he was drafted in the first round (#29 overall), Guyton secured a fully guaranteed deal, which is a big win for a young player. Many NFL players never receive this level of security early in their careers.

Here’s a quick look at how his earnings grow:

2024: Rookie salary + signing bonus

Rookie salary + signing bonus 2025: Over $1.4 million in cash earnings

Over $1.4 million in cash earnings 2026–2027: Salaries increase each season

If Guyton plays through his full contract, he will earn $13.15 million. Any future extension or second contract could multiply that number easily.

A look back at Tyler Guyton’s college and professional career

Guyton began playing football at Manor High School in Manor, Texas. He played defense in high school and helped his team to reach the state quarterfinals. Guyton was rated as a three-star recruit when he decided to play college football at TCU.

At TCU, Guyton redshirted his freshman year and switched to the offensive side of the ball. In 2021, Guyton played in 8 games and shared time on the offensive line and at H-back. He started one game at H-back against Oklahoma and caught a six-yard touchdown in the final game against Iowa State. After two seasons at TCU, Guyton decided to transfer to Oklahoma to continue his college career.

At Oklahoma, Guyton started the 2022 season at left tackle but moved to right tackle later in the year. He had a solid season and gave up only two sacks with no quarterback hits while playing more than 400 snaps. With Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison entering the 2023 NFL Draft, Guyton became a core player on the Sooners’ offensive line. In 2023, he played 663 snaps and didn’t allow a single sack in 355 passing plays. Now in his early NFL years, Guyton is focused on growth, learning the pro game, and becoming a long-term starter for Dallas.

What are Tyler Guyton’s brand endorsements?

As of 2025, Tyler Guyton does not have major public endorsement deals with big brands. This is common for young offensive linemen, especially those early in their careers. Guyton’s situation can change quickly. Playing for the Cowboys gives him a lot of attention, and good performances on the field can attract brand interest in the future.

As Guyton gets more playing time and becomes more visible, brands may want to work with him. Over time, endorsements could add extra income along with his football salary, helping him earn money outside of his playing contract and support his career in the long run.

Does Tyler Guyton own a house? How many cars does Tyler Guyton have?

Tyler Guyton lives a quiet and simple life off the field. Right now, there is no confirmed public information about him owning a mansion or a luxury home. He is believed to live in Dallas, Texas, likely staying close to team facilities so he can focus on practice, recovery, and daily training.

There is also no clear information about how many cars Tyler Guyton owns. While many NFL players are known for driving expensive or high-end cars, Guyton has kept those details private.

Tyler Guyton is early in his NFL career, but his future looks strong. He has an estimated net worth of $6–8 million in 2025 and a fully guaranteed rookie contract that sets him well financially. His strong college performance at Oklahoma and growing role with the Cowboys point to steady growth. If he stays healthy and keeps improving, bigger opportunities and earnings are likely ahead for the Dallas player.