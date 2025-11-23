What is Tyquan Thornton’s Net Worth in 2025? Contract, Salary, Endorsements & More About Chiefs WR

Some NFL careers roar from Day 1. Others are rebuilt quietly, piece by piece, until a player resurfaces in a new city with a new role. Tyquan Thornton fits the second category. A blazing 4.28-speed receiver who struggled to find consistency in New England has now revived his career in Kansas City while also strengthening his financial foundation. The 25-year-old wideout’s 2025 profile tells a story of resilience, smart decisions, and a second chance that is finally paying off.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Tyquan Thornton’s net worth?

Tyquan Thornton’s net worth in 2025 is around $7.05 million. This amount stems from his four-year rookie contract with the New England Patriots, which totaled $7,053,857, including a signing bonus of $2,310,080.

ADVERTISEMENT

His net worth is primarily built on his NFL salaries over the past four years, along with his guaranteed rookie signing bonus, workout bonuses, and his salary with the Chiefs in 2025, plus new endorsement deals that kicked off this season.

Thornton has a disciplined approach. It helped him maintain a strong financial base while navigating a turbulent start to his NFL career. His move to Kansas City has also increased both his value and visibility, enabling him to build wealth beyond his original rookie contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Tyquan Thornton’s contract breakdown details?

Thornton’s rookie deal with the Patriots (2022–2025) structured his earnings through the standard four-year second-round contract:

Total Contract Value: $7,053,857

Signing Bonus: $2,310,080

Guaranteed Money: Entire signing bonus

Length: Four years

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After being waived by New England in late 2024, Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $1,100,000 with an $8,505 workout bonus. His 2025 cap hit is $1,108,505, with a dead cap value of $8,505.

Tyquan Thornton – 2025 Contract Breakdown (Chiefs)

Year Base Salary Workout Bonus Cap Hit 2025 $1,100,000 $8,505 $1,108,505

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Tyquan Thornton’s salary?

Thornton’s 2025 NFL salary with the Kansas City Chiefs is $1,100,000, with an added $8,505 workout bonus, bringing his total compensation to $1,108,505 for the year.

His salary progression has been steady:

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Year Salary Bonuses Patriots 2022 $705,000 $2,310,080 signing Patriots 2023 $1,025,630 — Patriots 2024 $1,346,260 — Patriots 2025 $1,666,890 — Chiefs 2025 $1,100,000 $8,505 workout

Thornton’s salary in Kansas City may not match what he was making with the Patriots, but it has given him something priceless: the chance to play in a dynamic offense led by Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs signed him with the expectation that his elite speed could stretch defenses, and early returns have validated that decision. By mid-season, he had already recorded double-digit receptions, three touchdowns, and an average of 24.8 yards per reception, proving he remained one of the NFL’s fastest downfield threats.

What are Tyquan Thornton’s career earnings?

Thornton’s total career earnings through 2025 stand at $7,053,860, based on official contract figures. These figures reflect only NFL contract income. With endorsements now beginning, his financial trajectory is trending upward.

A Look at Tyquan Thornton’s college and professional career

Thornton’s journey to the NFL kicked off in Miami at Booker T. Washington High School, where he excelled in both football and track. He initially committed to Florida but ultimately chose Baylor, where his speed made him one of the most formidable deep threats in college football.

At Baylor, he wrapped up his college career with 143 receptions, 2,242 yards, and 19 touchdowns. His blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine earned him a second-round selection (No. 50 overall) by the New England Patriots.

Also in New England, he showed flashes of potential, including two touchdowns in his second game, but injuries and inconsistency held him back. Over three seasons with the Patriots, he managed 39 catches and just one more touchdown before being waived.

Kansas City provided him with a fresh start. Thornton secured a practice-squad position late in 2024 and then fought his way into a significant offensive role in 2025. With Patrick Mahomes praising his energy and work ethic, Thornton is set up for the best phase of his career.

What are Tyquan Thornton’s brand endorsements?

Thornton secured the first endorsement deal of his NFL career in 2025, signing with Nike ahead of Week 7. This deal signals his rising profile with Kansas City and aligns him with one of the league’s most visible brands.

Brand Type Signed Nike Apparel & footwear endorsement 2025

The Nike partnership arrived at a perfect time, coinciding with his breakout stretch in Kansas City’s offense. It also represents the beginning of a broader off-field marketing presence as Thornton continues to rebuild his career.