What Is Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Giants RB’s Salary, Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has turned heads after being selected as a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. The running back has been a valuable addition to the Giants’ roster, thanks to his blend of speed and receiving skills. In this article, we will explore his net worth, contracts, salaries, and brand endorsements.

What is Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s net worth in 2025?

In 2025, Tracy Jr.’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million to $2 million. Most of this wealth has been accrued through his rookie contract with the Giants.

What are Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s contract details?

The running back signed a four-year contract with the Giants last year. The agreement is estimated to be worth around $4.3 million and includes a $286,352 signing bonus and a $286,352 guaranteed amount. His annual average salary is $1.07 million. Tracy Jr.’s contract ends in 2028, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

What is Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s salary?

In 2025, Tracy Jr. will earn a base salary of $960,000 and a workout bonus of $10,080. Furthermore, according to the contract, there is a cap hit of $1.04 million and a dead cap value of $224,844.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2024 $795,000 $71,588 $866,588 $286,352 2025 $960,000 $71,588 $10,080 $1,041,668 $224,844 2026 $1,075,000 $71,588 $1,146,588 $143,176 2027 $1,190,000 $71,588 $1,261,588 $71,588

The contract stipulates that his base salary will increase annually, without affecting the Giants’ salary cap.

What are Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Tyrone Tracy Jr. has earned approximately $2.05 million. Most of his earnings have come from his rookie contract and brand endorsements. However, the 26-year-old can expect his earnings to grow steadily with consistent performances on the field.

What are Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s brand endorsements?

The running back has one publicly disclosed brand endorsement with PrimoHoagies. He was present at their Allendale, New Jersey, location for a special appearance on December 5.

Year Brand 2025 Allendale

A look at Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s college and professional career

After graduating from Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis, Tracy Jr. committed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. In the 2019 season, the running back recorded 36 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding one on the ground. In the following year, Tracy Jr. had 14 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown, despite the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He played his final season in Iowa in 2021, recording 15 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown, before entering the transfer portal and moving to Purdue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Football (@boilerfootball)

Tracy Jr. rushed 17 times for 138 yards and also added 28 receptions for 198 yards in his first season as a Boilermaker in 2022. In his final collegiate year, the running back rushed for 716 yards and eight touchdowns on 113 carries. Furthermore, he also made 19 catches for 132 yards before entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Since then, he has recorded 305 carries for 1,273 yards and six touchdowns in 28 games.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has shown signs of promise as a young, talented running back in the league. He has already proven his worth with the Giants. With consistent performances on the field and a strong work ethic, the 26-year-old will continue to pave his way in the league and establish himself as one of the best players in his position.