What Is Will Anderson Jr’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Texans DE’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

As the Houston Texans built one of the league’s most feared defenses in 2025, no player was more central to their identity or saw their value skyrocket faster than defensive end Will Anderson Jr. With the Texans charging to the 2026 playoffs, Anderson’s financial rise raises lots of questions. Many fans have been asking about the third-year player’s net worth and salary.

How much is Wil Anderson Jr.’s net worth?

The net worth of Will Anderson Jr is estimated to be around $ 35.2 million in 2026. This number is solely constructed on his first-year deal with the Texans. Anderson received an enormous amount of money at the point of signing his deal, and that money is the foundation of his current wealth.

A look at Will Anderson Jr.’s contract breakdown

Anderson signed with the Texans immediately after the 2023 draft, locking in a four‑year, $35.21 million rookie contract that is fully guaranteed, including a $22.6 million signing bonus. In 2023, that bonus paired with a $750,000 base salary, pushing his first‑year cash over $23.3 million.

His base salaries increased from $915,000 in 2024 to $1.03 million in 2025 and $1.145 million in 2026, added by guaranteed roster bonuses that help the Texans spread his cap hit across multiple years. The team also holds a fifth‑year option for 2027, providing an additional season of control to Houston before a probable huge-money expansion choice.

How much is Anderson Jr.’s salary?

A year-by-year analysis of his salary points that he received a base salary of $915,000 and restructuring bonuses of about $1.44 million in 2024. By 2025, that figure went approximately $4 million, with a $1.03 million base and around $2.9 million in restructuring money. The 2026 earnings are projected at $5.55 million with a $1.145 million base salary and $4.4 million in restructure.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Houston Texans 2023 $750,000 – Houston Texans 2024 $915,000 – Houston Texans 2025 $1,030,000 – Houston Texans 2026 $1,145,000 –

Will Anderson Jr. Career Earnings

Through just three NFL seasons (2023-2025), Anderson has collected over $29.6 million in salary earnings from his Texans contract alone. His 2023 rookie season alone generated $23.3 million due to the front-loaded signing bonus structure.

He earned $2.35 million in 2024, followed by an estimated $3.95 million in 2025. When 2026 earnings are factored in at the current $5.55 million projection, Anderson will have pulled in roughly $35.2 million from his rookie contract alone by the time his initial deal expires.

Diving into Will Anderson Jr.’s college and professional career

Anderson’s journey to NFL wealth started at the University of Alabama, where he rapidly emerged as one of the most formidable defensive stars in the world of college football. In 2020, as a freshman, he had 7 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss as Alabama took the national championship. His breakout sophomore season in 2021 pushed him into the spotlight as he led in sacks with 17.5 and tackles for loss with 34.5, earning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-American honors.

In his final season, Anderson got 10 sacks and 51 total tackles across 13 games, adding another Chuck Bednarik Award and Lott Impact Trophy. By the time he finished his Alabama career, the defensive end had played in all 41 available games with a 37-4 record.

The Texans traded up to the third overall spot specifically to secure Anderson in 2023. That gamble paid off immediately. Anderson, as a rookie, registered 7 sacks, 45 tackles (29 solo), 10 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits across the season, earning him the 2023 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In 2024, he posted 11 sacks in 14 games before dealing with injuries that limited his availability.

Will Anderson Jr.’s brand endorsements

Anderson’s off-field earnings come primarily from his partnership with Klutch Athletics by New Balance. This deal was signed on September 18, 2023. He became the second American Football athlete representing Klutch Athletics alongside Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young.

The partnership involved him directly in the design process for New Balance’s new American Football cleat line launching in 2024, plus promotional appearances and community-focused events.

He collaborated on an NIL with BMW (Tuscaloosa dealership partnership in 2022). These brand relationships provided ongoing income beyond his base salary, though specific financial terms remain undisclosed.

Will Anderson Jr.’s House and Cars

While Will Anderson Jr.’s on-field rise has been well documented, details about his real-estate moves remain largely private. There have been no confirmed reports about the Texans’ star purchasing a home in Houston yet. What is known, however, is that Anderson has spoken openly about being deliberate with his money early in his career. Instead of rushing into major investments, the young defensive end has focused on supporting his family and enjoying a few rewards, including a Mercedes-Maybach, a Shelby Mustang, and a vintage Bronco.

Will Anderson Jr.’s net worth and earnings prove that he is strategically moving with his career and doing fairly well with his financial trajectory. With important and decisive matches upcoming, this young player could definitely grab attention through his game on the gridiron.