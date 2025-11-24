What Is Xavier Legette’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Panthers WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Entering his second season in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Xavier Legette has shown his true potential as a wide receiver in the league. The 24-year-old was selected as the 32nd overall pick by the Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Naturally, this has led many to be interested in the player’s net worth, contracts, salaries, brand endorsements, and more.

What is Xavier Legette’s net worth?

In 2025, Legette’s net worth is approximately $12.36 million. Most of this comes from his rookie contract with the Panthers. Furthermore, Legette has also increased his net worth through various NIL deals and brand endorsements. Fans can expect this to grow with his consistent on-field performances.

Xavier Legette’s contract

Legette signed a four-year, $12.3 million contract, which includes a $5.8 million signing bonus and the entire amount guaranteed. He will also earn an average annual salary of $3.04 million. Legette will also see his base salary increase every year and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

Xavier Legette’s salary

In 2025, Legette will earn a base salary of $1.35 million and a workout bonus of $8,820. His contract has a cap hit of $2.8 million and a dead cap value of $10.1 million. Here’s a breakdown of his salary:

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2024 $795,000 $1,451,759 $2,246,759 $12,357,176 2025 $1,356,690 $1,451,759 $8,820 $2,817,269 $10,119,237 2026 $1,918,380 $1,451,759 $3,370,139 $7,301,968 2027 $2,480,070 $1,451,759 $3,931,829 $3,931,829

As a first-round pick, Legette’s compensation reflects his future role in the Panthers team and the trust they have in him.

Xavier Legette’s career earnings

Through 2025, Xavier Legette has earned approximately $8.2 million. This amount has been accrued entirely from his rookie contract with the Panthers. Furthermore, the wide receiver is expected to earn his full contract value of $12.36 million if no changes are made to his contract.

Xavier Legette’s college and professional career

After graduating from Mullins High School in Mullins, South Carolina, Legette committed to play college football at the University of South Carolina. In four seasons, he played in 41 games with 17 starts and recorded 42 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns. The wide receiver came back as a fifth-year senior and became the Gamecocks’ first-choice receiver.

He recorded 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 receptions, including a career high 217 yards against Jacksonville State.

His collegiate performance culminated in his selection by the Panthers in the first round of the NFL Draft. In his rookie season last year, Legette finished with 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns. This season, he has 24 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns so far in 10 games.

Xavier Legette’s brand endorsements

Legette is one of the best young stars in the league. He has brand endorsements with various companies, including adidas, Old Spice, Cetaphil, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Lidl, Tide, Hugo Boss, Checkers, Rally’s, and Six Star Nutrition.

The number of brand endorsements reflects his popularity among the fans. Furthermore, his brilliant displays on the field have made him an extremely marketable figure.

Year Brand 2025 Old Spice 2025 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups 2025 Hugo Boss 2024 Adidas 2024 Cetaphil

Legette still has plenty of years left in his NFL career. He has already demonstrated his potential on the field and has established a career earning through various brand endorsements as a result. The fans can expect his net worth and career earnings to keep increasing with consistent performances.