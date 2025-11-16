What Is Xavier Weaver’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Entering his second season in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals, Xavier Weaver was picked by the team after he went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The wide receiver has shown glimpses of his speed and reliability on the field. Now, let’s have a look at Weaver’s net worth, contracts, bonuses, and brand endorsements.

What is Xavier Weaver’s net worth?

In 2025, Weaver’s net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $250,000. The amount primarily includes his NFL contract with the Cardinals and bonuses.

What are Xavier Weaver’s contract details?

Weaver signed a three-year contract worth $2.86 million with the Cardinals. The contract also includes $30,000 signing bonus, $255,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $953,333. The wide receiver will become a restricted free agent in 2027, according to the terms of the contract. His contract is structured in a way that ensures his base salary increases annually, without affecting the team’s salary cap. Apart from that, Weaver’s contract also includes performance-based incentives.

What is Xavier Weaver’s salary?

In 2025, Xavier Weaver will earn a base salary of $960,000. Also, his contract entitles him to a workout bonus of $8,805, while carrying a cap hit of $978,805 and a dead cap value of $28,805.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2024 $795,000 $10,000 $3,703 $808,703 $255,000 2025 $960,000 $10,000 $8,805 $978,805 $28,805 2026 $1,075,000 $10,000 – $1,085,000 $10,000

What are Xavier Weaver’s career earnings?

Up until 2025, Weaver has made $1.8 million in career earnings. However, the 25-year-old still has a long way to go in the league. This number is set to grow with more on-field performances.

A look at Xavier Weaver’s college and professional career

After graduating from the Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando, Florida, Weaver committed to playing college football for the South Florida Bulls. In his freshman season, the wide receiver recorded 12 catches for 166 yards. His sophomore year saw him start two games and make eight appearances, with 10 receptions for 136 yards.

His junior year was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He started 10 games out of 11, and recorded a team-leading 41 catches for 715 yards and two touchdowns. His performances earned him first-team all-conference honors by Pro Football Focus and second-team honors by Pro Football Network. He finished the season with a career-high 53 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns and was named to the second-team All-ACC.

He transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 after receiving an extra year of eligibility. In his debut game for the Buffaloes, Weaver recorded 118 receiving yards, leading his team to an upset 45-42 win over TCU.

After finishing his collegiate career, Weaver became the only undrafted free agent to make it to the 53-man Cardinals roster out of training camp. Xavier Weaver only played two games in his rookie season and has played four games so far this season.

Did Xavier Weaver buy a house? What are the cars owned by Xavier Weaver?

Weaver lives in Boulder, Colorado, in the United States. However, there is not much public information available about the wide receiver’s cars or houses.

The 25-year-old wide receiver continues to pave his way in the NFL. With a promising future, Weaver will be able to increase his net worth and potentially get more brand endorsements down the line. His current contract expires in 2027, but as a restricted free agent, the Cardinals will have the right of first refusal.