5 Things to Watch For in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason

The NFL preseason officially kicks off on Thursday night. The Hall of Fame game was just a taste of what we’re about to get for the next three weeks, and if it’s any indication, we might have a pretty entertaining preseason ahead of us.

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While the preseason may not always have the most entertaining games, it’s always worth tuning in. We get our first look at the incoming rookie class and learn which teams have the best depth – which always plays a major factor in winning a championship.

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With the preseason kicking off in less than 24 hours, here are five things you need to watch for this weekend.

Fernando Mendoza vs Carson Beck

Imago Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, we’ll be treated to one of the best rookie quarterback matchups of the preseason. Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, will square off against Carson Beck, who showed out in the Hall of Fame game, at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

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Mendoza wasn’t really on many people’s radar entering the college football season last year. But man, did he make a name for himself at Indiana, winning the Heisman Trophy with over 3,800 total yards and 48 touchdowns while leading the Indiana Hoosiers to the National Championship. It was a season for the ages, and it helped him fly up draft boards and come off the board with the first overall pick.

Carson Beck’s 2025 wasn’t as successful as Mendoza’s, but when the Miami Hurricanes needed him in the College Football Playoff, he stepped up, leading them to the National Championship game. He obviously threw a pick late that sealed Miami’s fate. But he’s put that behind him. And in his first NFL game, Beck threw for 188 yards and a touchdown in the HoF game.

Now, these two will go head-to-head again on Thursday night. Who will come out on top? We’ll find out shortly.

Browns QB Battle Rages On

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104055

The Minnesota Vikings announced earlier this week that Kyler Murray will be their starting quarterback this season. But there are still a few more quarterback battles going on, and the hottest one right now is in Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are currently duking it out in training camp, but the preseason will be their chance to really make an impression on the new coaching staff. It does seem like Watson has the leg up on Sanders right now, but things can change in an instant once you get into a game situation.

The Browns will take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, and it should be the real start of an entertaining quarterback battle.

Can Jadarian Price Take Control of Seattle’s Backfield?

Imago September 20, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price 24 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_587 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The Seattle Seahawks released their first unofficial depth chart of the year earlier this week, and first-round rookie Jadarian Price was listed as the RB2 behind George Holani. Remember, Zach Charbonnet is still recovering from a late-season torn ACL, so he was not included on the depth chart.

I don’t want to disrespect Holani, but it feels a bit disingenuous that he’s the RB1 over Price. You don’t draft a running back in round one and make him your RB3 at the start of the season. He’s far too talented for that, and I fully expect him to show the coaching staff he deserves that RB1 spot at least until Charbonnet returns.

Seattle will battle it out with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. It will be the final game of Week 1 of the preseason, so make sure you tune in before you catch some Zs.

Jeremiyah Love Makes His Debut

Imago 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA DRAFT PREVIEW: FILE PHOTOS APR 19 FILE PHOTOS former Notre Dame fighting irish running back 4 Jeremiyah Love here he is pictured on November 30, 2024 win versus the USC Trojans, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required FILE PHOTOS former Notre Dame fighting irish running back 4 Jeremiyah Love here he is pictured on November 30, 2024 win versus the USC Trojans, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA United States of America Copyright: xJosex/xMarinMedia.orgx/xIMAGOx

Jeremiyah Love was one of the most hyped up prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and for good reason. He’s an incredibly explosive running back that can transform an offense, and that’s exactly why Mike LaFleur selected him third overall in his first season with Arizona.

Many were awaiting Love’s NFL debut in the Hall of Fame game, but were disappointed to know that he would not be playing last week. Well, the good news is that he’s expected to make his NFL debut in Week 1 of the preseason against the Raiders.

How will Love do in his first NFL action? We’ve seen clips of his offensive line collapsing on him in training camp, so will they be able to hold up in a preseason game? And if not, can he make some magic on his own like he could in college? We’ll have answers to all of those questions on Thursday night.

Which Teams Have the Best Offensive Line Depth?

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell 58 walks off of the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on December 14, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214337

Offensive linemen are some of the most underappreciated players in the NFL, but they’re easily some of the most important. Without a strong offensive line, your offense won’t be doing much. But the majority of teams don’t get to play their optimal starting five more than half the season due to injuries. That’s why offensive line depth is so important. And in the preseason, you find out who has the best depth.

There have already been a slew of offensive line injuries in training camp. From Laremy Tunsil to Cade Mays to Dillon Randunz, offensive linemen are dropping like flies, so this preseason is going to be more important than ever for establishing offensive line depth.