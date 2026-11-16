“What’s Going On Behind the Scenes”: Mike Tomlin Alarmed by Mike Vrabel’s Expletive Comment After Patriots’ Loss in Germany

Mike Vrabel’s postgame press conference in Munich turned heads, and Mike Tomlin had some things to say. After the Patriots’ 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions, Vrabel’s blunt line about winning mentality raised questions, and Tomlin believes there’s more going on than a frustrated coach blowing off steam.

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“What alarms me is what Coach (Mike Vrabel) just said there… There’s probably some fire along with that smoke… I wasn’t this concerned, to be quite honest with you, until I heard his postgame. And it makes me lean in and wonder what’s going on behind the scenes,” Tomlin said on NBC.

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Vrabek said in the postgame conference, “Winners figure out ways to help the team win. They don’t b**** and complain, they try to find ways to help the team.”

When asked by a reporter if the Patriots were the team that complained, Vrabel backtracked his answer, saying that they got his words twisted and he meant it from a “general” perspective. But the comment had done enough to catch attention.

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Former Patriots safety Devin McCourty echoed that concern on NBC’s broadcast, questioning why Vrabel chose to air that message publicly.

“If they have an issue with guys complaining, then address it. I did not like those comments after back-to-back weeks when they got destroyed. They gotta find some answers,” McCourty said.

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“It felt like he had a little bit of distance from the fray,” Tomlin added to McCourty’s comment. “As a leader, you can’t distance. You got to be in the middle of it.”

The loss to the Lions dropped the Patriots to 5-5. It also marks the first time Vrabel has lost back-to-back games in a season as New England’s head coach, a notable stat for a team that played in the Super Bowl last season.

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Things got worse on the injury front. Drake Maye went out in the opening drive after getting sacked by Aidan Hutchinson, who was also injured celebrating the sack. Patriots WR A.J. Brown was also hurt in the loss.

Beyond the injuries, Vrabel was clear about what bothered him on the field. He pointed to too many X plays given up, too many missed tackles and too many clean pockets for the opposing quarterback.

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A coach making a point about mentality after a blowout is nothing new, but the way Vrabel handled the follow-up questions, along with the back-to-back losses, has people asking the same question Tomlin did. Is there a growing disconnect between the head coach and the locker room?

Players stood by Vrabel in the offseason when he was caught in controversy with former Athletic insider Dianna Russini, which made headlines. But will they come up to support him now?

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The losses are also showing that the Patriots can’t seem to handle bigger opponents. Last season was a cakewalk for them, and they made full use of it to reach the Super Bowl. But from then on, the Patriots have lost to teams that are all the bigger contenders in the NFL this season. These include the Bears, the Jaguars, and the Packers.

Now the Patriots get a bye week to regroup, get healthy, and figure out how to stop the slide. With the Maye news still hanging in the air, how Vrabel and his locker room respond coming out of it will tell us a lot.